Skip to main content
Here's What Ford's CFO Expects From the Company's Next Quarter After Earnings Miss
Here's What Ford's CFO Expects From the Company's Next Quarter After Earnings Miss

Investors Flood into Ultra-Short-Term Bond ETFs

They are trying to protect themselves from Fed rate hikes, which could send long-term bonds prices reeling.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Bond investors are shifting into ultra-short-term exchange-traded funds, as they prepare for Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.

That’s because longer-term bond funds could fall substantially when the Fed tightens, while ultra-short-term funds, holding debt that matures in less than a year, should be more stable.

The news came from Bloomberg. It reported that even investors in short-term ETFs, with bonds that mature in less than five years, are switching into ultra-short-term funds

The PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ETF MINT saw an almost $900 million inflow, the biggest weekly total since it began in 2009, according to Bloomberg. At the same time, it reported a $1.6 billion outflow for the Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF BSV. That’s the largest outflow in three years.

TheStreet Recommends

As for the Fed, it has indicated it’s likely to begin raising rates this month, and experts generally anticipate at least four rate hikes this year. Bank of America forecast seven. So investors are looking to protect themselves.

“The hunt is on for anything that resembles a store of capital,” Peter Chatwell, head of multi-asset strategy at Mizuho International, told Bloomberg.

“What this flow shows is how the chain reaction of Fed hikes and quantitative easing will take liquidity out of duration risk assets, into the short-duration products.”

According to ETF Database, the biggest ultra-short-term ETFs are JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF JPST, with $18.3 billion of assets as of Feb. 4; SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF BIL, with $15.5 billion; and iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF SHV, with $14.1 billion. 

Tags
terms:
Bond FundsBondsFederal ReserveETFs
China's Steel Mills Must Improve Efficiency If They're To Cut Their Huge Carbon Emissions, Say Analysts
COMMODITIES

U.S., Japan Could Announce Removal of Steel Tariffs

New York Stock Exchange Traders Lead
MARKETS
OEXPFEDIS

Stock Market Today - 2/7: Dow Squeaks into the Green as Markets End Mixed

A pie chart of a hypothetical portfolio to illustrate the concept of diversification in investing. Values shown are as follows: Small-Cap Stocks (20%), Mid-Cap Stocks (20%), Large-Cap Stocks (20%), Bonds (15%), Real Estate (10%) Commodities (10%), and Cryptocurrency (5%).
INVESTING
CROXMARAMUR

What's on Goldman's List of Small-Cap Stocks

Hillary Clinton Writes Letter in Support of Wells Fargo Customers as CEO Stumpf Visits Capitol Hill
CRYPTOCURRENCY
HOOD

Crypto Lobbying Leapt 116% Last Year. Here's Who Paid the Most.

Elon Musk Starlink Lead
INVESTING
TSLATOYOF

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Says Not to Expect a $25,000 Tesla EV

3. Frontier Airlines
INVESTING
SAVEULCCLUV

Two of the Worst Airlines Are Merging and Will Upcharge You

house dad kid home sh
REAL ESTATE

Now Is The Worst Time to Buy a Home, Fannie Mae Poll Finds

grad hired glad zoom job happy sh
INVESTING
MSFT

Employers Want Job Seekers to Take Their Best Shots. Literally.