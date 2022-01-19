Skip to main content
Investors Dislike Fed's Two Potential Moves

The Federal Reserve is planning to reduce its balance sheet and raise interest rates in 2022, which could increase dips in both the stock and bond markets.
ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty

Investors in the stock and bond markets are uneasy about two moves the Federal Reserve plans to make in 2022: reducing its balance sheet and increasing interest rates.

Both stock and bond investors have received losses already in the new year, with the impact of the monetary tightening spreading. During the past 10 trading sessions in 2022, the Nasdaq Composite Index dipped by over 8% while Treasuries dipped by 2.3%.

The potential moves by the central bankers are "completely unprecedented,”  Janice Eberly, a former assistant secretary for economic policy at the U.S. Treasury and now a finance professor at Northwestern University, told Bloomberg. 

Traders are anticipating a hike by the Fed in March and are already pricing that move in. The Fed is expected to start its quantitative easing after its first rate hike. 

Inflation rates could be lowered by tightening the current economic and financial conditions, a move that sought by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and other central bankers.

Declines in home prices and stocks after reaching their extremely high records in 2020 could also be advantageous in the process.

Figuring out the impact to the economy and stock and bond markets is much trickier, since the Fed scaled back its bonds only from 2017 to 2019.

New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams said that longer-term rates are anticipated to “move up somewhat” over a period of time, while the central bankers downsize the balance sheet. That impact remains unknown, and was dubbed “pretty uncertain” to the Council on Foreign Relations last Friday.

