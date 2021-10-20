October 20, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
SEC Report on Meme Stocks Flags Broker Practices
SEC Report on Meme Stocks Flags Broker Practices
Publish date:

Bill Miller, Tom Lee Remain Bullish on Stocks, as Record Nears

The bull market ends 'when stocks get too expensive relative to bonds or when earnings decline, neither of which is the case now,' Bill Miller says.
Author:

As the stock market again approaches records, the prominent investors Bill Miller and Tom Lee remain bullish.

Miller, chief investment officer of Miller Value Funds, expressed his thoughts in his final investment letter (he’s not retiring).

“Over the past decade or so, my letters have focused mostly on saying the same thing: we are in a bull market that began in March of 2009 and continues, accompanied by the typical and inevitable pullbacks and corrections,” he wrote.

“Its end will come either when stocks get too expensive relative to bonds or when earnings decline, neither of which is the case now.”

TheStreet Recommends

The S&P 500 closed at 4,519.63 Tuesday, not far from its all-time peak of 4,545.85. It has jumped 22% year to date.

As for Lee, co-founder of Fundstrat Global Advisors, he and his colleagues have lifted their year-end target for the S&P 500 to 4,800 from 4,700. That would represent a 6% increase from Tuesday’s close.

Such a move would be in line with the market’s gain after other mini-corrections this year, Lee said in a commentary cited by MarketWatch. The S&P 500 slid 5% from Sept. 2 to Oct. 4.

Stocks also benefit from seasonal strength in the last two months of the year, he said. The economy remains vibrant, the Covid pandemic isn’t as bad as feared, and bitcoin’s strength points to a risk-on environment, he said.

“One should view our S&P 500 target as merely a directional observation. That said, we believe a strong risk-on environment is underway. We do not think consensus is that bullish.”

Tags
terms:
StocksInvesting
New York Stock Exchange Lead
MARKETS

Stock Market Today: S&P 500 Flirts With Record High On Earnings Strength; Tesla Q3 in Focus

Tesla Lead
INVESTING

Tesla Earnings Preview: Here Are the Key Levels to Know

Ford Logo Lead Graphic
MARKETS

Ford Stock Jumps On Credit Suisse Upgrade, Price Target Boost Ahead of Q3 Earnings

Microsoft Names Qualcomm Executive Hou Yang As New Greater China Chief
INVESTING

Microsoft Target Lifted; Wedbush Sees 'Picasso-Like Masterpiece Quarter'

Netflix Lead
MARKETS

Netflix Stock Slides After Q3 Earnings Beat; Squid Game Success Powers Subscriber Growth

Novavax Lead
MARKETS

Novavax Stock Plunges On Report of COVID Vaccine Production Delays

Netflix Lead
INVESTING

Netflix Stock Gets a Round of Price Target Boosts After Earnings Beat

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy Lead
BITCOIN

Bitcoin Hits Record High as ProShares ETF Hauls in $570 Million