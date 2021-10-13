October 13, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Meet Cathie Wood's New Neighbors in St. Petersburg, Florida
Meet Cathie Wood's New Neighbors in St. Petersburg, Florida
Publish date:

Cathie Wood as Counter Indicator? Crispr Stumbles

Cathie Wood's Ark Investment bought shares of Germany’s Crispr Tuesday, a media report says. The stock slid on Wednesday.
Author:

Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management became a counter indicator for the stock of biotechnology company Crispr Therapeutics  (CRSP) - Get CRISPR Therapeutics AG Report.

Ark on Tuesday bought shares of Germany’s Crispr, Bloomberg reports. The stock then slid 6.2% on Wednesday, to $96.29. It has slumped 37% year to date amid investor skepticism about its prospects.

Crispr stock fell Wednesday after the company reported that its CAR-T cell therapy eliminated cancer cells in only nine patients out of 24 tested.

In recent days, ARK Innovation ETF  (ARKK) - Get ARK Innovation ETF Report and ARK Genomic Revolution ETF  (ARKG) - Get ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Report added to their positions in Crispr and fellow biotech company Intellia Therapeutics, Bloomberg said. Intellia at last check dipped 1.6% to $126.05.

TheStreet Recommends

Last week, Real Money's Kevin Curran discussed whether Wood is a stock-picking brand that can continue to be trusted.

“As many of her most famous picks begin to falter in the current correction and investors begin to be wary of soaring valuations, there remains a question of how much investors can trust the prescient portfolio manager in a less exuberant environment,” he wrote.

Curran points to Michael Burry, of Big Short fame, as possibly the best-known investor eager to profit off of the market rotation and the ensuing pain for Wood's biggest bets.

“His firm, Scion Asset Management, has actually taken short positions not only against Wood's ARK ETF, but against some of her favorite names like the aforementioned Tesla,”  (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report Curran stated. 

“Thus far, the bet against Wood has paid off as her flagship ARKK fund has fallen about 14% year-to-date, about the inverse performance of the S&P.”

Tags
terms:
BiotechnologyStocksETFsInvesting
Delta Air Lines Reports Mixed Second-Quarter Results
INVESTING

Delta Air Lines Says Staff is 90% Vaccinated

Workday Offers Too Little Upside for Too Much Risk
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday: Plug Power, Workday, Vimeo

4 amazon Mike Mareen : Shutterstock
INVESTING

Amazon, Walmart, Target Stocks Top Picks by Bank of America

Workday Lead
INVESTING

Workday Stock Up; DA Davidson Sees Sustained Subscriber Growth

Zhihu is planning an IPO on the New York Stock exchange (NYSE). Photo: AFP
MARKETS

Stock Market Live: Inflation Leap Trims Dow; Tech Gains As Bond Yields Ease

bubble sh
INVESTING

Investor Sternlicht: Parts of Stock Market a 'Speculative Bubble'

AT&T Lead
MARKETS

AT&T Stock Hits 10-Year Low As Dividend Cut, Media Exit Test Bulls Ahead of Q3 Earnings

Trifecta Stocks Adds Chipotle Mexican Grill to the Bullpen
INVESTING

Chipotle Stock Wavers; Goldman Sachs Affirms Buy Rating