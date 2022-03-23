Skip to main content
Watch: How to Play the Inflation Trade- FREE Webinar
Watch: How to Play the Inflation Trade- FREE Webinar

Investor Bill Miller: Good Stock Bargains Available

He cites a strong economy, low unemployment, rising wages and the beginning of Fed interest rate increases.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Money management legend Bill Miller, chief investment officer of Miller Value Partners, says there are a lot of unanswerable questions in the stock market.

No one knows when the Russia/Ukraine war will end, how high inflation will go and how many times the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates. No one knows whether the stock market rally that began last week will continue, Miller wrote in a commentary.

The S&P 500 has slid 6.2% year to date, but the market rebounded 8% from March 14 through March 21.

While we don’t know where the market is headed, Miller said he is confident some stocks are good buys. With stocks still down year to date, “I believe there are many good values in the market,” he said.

Miller points to “a strong U.S. economy with low unemployment, plentiful jobs, rising wages, the strongest real growth in many years, and a Fed that has begun to raise rates.”

The unemployment rate totaled 3.8% in February, average hourly earnings climbed 5.1% in the 12 months through February, and the economy grew 5.7% last year. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve lifted its federal funds target rate by 25 basis points March 16.

Given all that, it’s likely that a shift has begun in market leadership to value stocks from growth stocks, which dominated for the last 10 years, Miller said.

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

Other attractive areas in his opinion are:

· “Energy, whose prices do not reflect oil even in the $70s, much less over $100 [U.S. oil recently traded at $113.72 a barrel];

· “Chinese stocks, whose valuations appear too low, particularly when the government is easing and says it wants to help the market;

· “Financials, which mostly benefit from rising rates;

· “Housing stocks, whose valuations in the low- to mid-single digits do not reflect even a modest continuation of the current fundamentals; as well as

· “Travel-related names, such as airlines and cruise ships, which should see years of strong demand due to robust consumer balance sheets and a solid economy.”

As for specific names, “Mega-cap tech leaders such as Amazon  (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report and Meta Platforms  (FB) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report are also attractive,” Miller said. And you can probably find some “long-term bargains” by looking at stocks that have dropped 50% or more from their 52-week highs, he said.

Image courtesy of NASA/SpaceX
INVESTING
TSLA

SpaceX Has News Starlink Customers Won't Like

By Rob Lenihan
Cadillac Lyric Lead
TECHNOLOGY
TSLAGM

GM Begins Production of Its Tesla Killer

By Riley Gutiérrez McDermid
Walmart produce Lead
INVESTING
WMTWBAYUM

Will Walmart and Target Copy Starbucks and Taco Bell?

By Veronika Bondarenko
Latest Round of Russian Sanctions Hurts Putin – And Exxon Mobil
INVESTING

Sanctioned Russian Actors Are Using Crypto to Launder Their Assets

By Riley Gutiérrez McDermid
Hyperloop Unveiled: Elon Musk Tells All
TECHNOLOGY
TSLAVWAGYF

Elon Musk Ditches Beauty Pageant, UFC and Hollywood

By Luc Olinga
Olga Buzova Instagram Lead JS
LIFESTYLE
FB

Russian Influencers Melt Down After Instagram Ban

By Riley Gutiérrez McDermid
Dolly Parton Lead KL
LATEST NEWS
MVRS

Will Dolly Parton Succeed Where Mark Zuckerberg Has Failed?

By Riley Gutiérrez McDermid
Robinhood Lead
INVESTING
HOODFWWFX

Robinhood Takes a Shot at Fidelity, E-Trade With New Tool

By Riley Gutiérrez McDermid