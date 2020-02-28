The spread of coronavirus and uncertainty of containment has created turmoil in the market. Every stock in the Dow Jones Industrials Average is down at least 4% and the index is down over 11%. American Express (AXP) - Get Report is the worst-performing stock this week as stocks crumbled this week.

Our premium writers on Real Money have been providing investment advice to subscribers all week to help make sense of the market sell-off.

Jim Cramer

"We have to expect selling on Friday because the weekend is unlikely to bring good news, especially because we know that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which I do trust, is saying that it's not if, but when."

James "Rev Shark" DePorre

"This market is all about the news flow and it is not going to provide much upside opportunity until there is more clarity, even if the headlines are bad... This market is all about the news flow and it is not going to provide much upside opportunity until there is more clarity. Even if the news is bad at least it will be better than the current uncertainty"

Doug Kass

"Over the last month, I had strenuously argued that speculation was running amok. Market structure posed heightened risk (as ETFs and risk parity thrust everyone on the same side of the long/bullish boat), the underlying foundation of profit and economic growth was unsound, there was growing political and policy risks, and that the possible supply chain and demand implications of the coronavirus were being ignored."

Bruce Kamich

"The 200-day moving average line has an upward or positive slope but the On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line... has mirrored the action of the price line. Trading volume was not much to talk about during the pullback so the assumption is that investors largely stayed with their long positions."

Sarge Guilfoyle

"What if gym rats are going to look for other ways to exercise that do not expose themselves to grunting steroid freaks and spin classes stuffed with 20 or more sweaty, heavy breathers? On Tuesday evening, Planet Fitness (PLNT) - Get Report beat Q4 expectations for both earnings per share and revenue... Since releasing those results, Planet Fitness has been hit hard. Very hard."

