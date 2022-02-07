Skip to main content
Bourne Disappointment? Damon Ad Draws Fire as Melania Sends Bitcoin Birthday Wishes
Bourne Disappointment? Damon Ad Draws Fire as Melania Sends Bitcoin Birthday Wishes

Crypto Goes Mainstream As Exchanges Buy Super Bowl Ads

Crypto's Super Bowl advertisers include Coinbase Global, FTX and Crypto.com and Bitbuy will all make their pitches to consumers on Sunday.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The crypto world continues to march into the mainstream. Four cryptocurrency exchanges reportedly are airing ads during the Super Bowl on Sunday.

The list includes U.S. exchanges Coinbase Global  (COIN) , the biggest in the country. FTX and Crypto.com, the Wall Street Journal reports. 

The paper named a source close to the matter for the Coinbase news, and an ad from Canadian exchange Bitbuy will appear on the game’s broadcast in that country, the Journal said.

The ads don’t come cheap: up to $7 million for 30 seconds. 

TheStreet Recommends

“It’s a way to get our name out there,” FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried told the Journal. “In terms of venues to do that, it’s hard to find a higher-profile one than this.”

Coinbase Global clearly has the money, registering a $2.8 billion profit in the past nine months, and the others may be loaded up with venture capital funding.

The Super Bowl, broadcast on NBC,  (CMCSA) - Get Comcast Corporation Class A Report will feature more than 30 advertisements from companies that have never bought an ad during the big game before. That adds up to “40% of all advertisers — in 12 different categories, the strongest being automotive, technology and travel,” according to Adweek.

Perhaps the spot that’s getting the most social media buzz: Booking.com  (BKNG) - Get Booking Holdings Inc. Report will make its Super Bowl debut with an ad featuring the internet’s boyfriend, Idris Elba, getting advice from commercial legends Jonathan Goldsmith of The Most Interesting Man in the World ads, and Old Spice pitchman Isaiah Mustafa.

Other first timers include Japanese online retailer Rakuten.com  (RKUNY) , Colgate-Palmolive’s  (CL) - Get Colgate-Palmolive Company Report Irish Spring and Walmart’s  (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report Sam’s Club with a Kevin Hart ad.

SpaceX founder and chief engineer Elon Musk (seen in January last year) joined Clubhouse on Monday, the same day stock rocketed by 30 per cent on Friday's closing price. Photo: Reuters
INVESTING
TSLA

Tesla and Musk Receive Bad News From the SEC

Crypto Investors thumb
CRYPTOCURRENCY

NFT Money Laundering Activity Jumped 'Significantly', Report Says

Cryptocurrency Lead
CRYPTOCURRENCY
MSFTATVISNE

Cryptocurrency Price Check: Prices Are Rising Again, Led by Bitcoin

Joe Rogan
MARKETS
SPOT

Spotify CEO Apologizes For Joe Rogan Slurs, But Won't Dump Podcaster From Platform

Peloton Skids - But Charts Show Silver Linings for the Shares
MARKETS
PTONAMZNNKE

Peloton Stock Surges Amid Reports of Takeover Interest From Amazon, Nike

ford-thumb
MARKETS
FGMTSLA

Ford Stock Extends Slide As Chip Crunch Idles More North American Plants

Hasbro Passes Go and Climbs on UBS Upgrade to Buy
MARKETS
HASMAT

Hasbro Stock Slides After Q4 Earnings Beat; Monopoly-Maker Cautions on Freight, Input Costs

Wall Street Coronavirus Lead
MARKETS
OEXPFEDIS

Stock Market Today - 2/7: Peloton, Ford Active; Stocks Gain As Markets Navigate Fed Rate Risk