Invesco Mortgage Capital Says Unable to Meet Margin Calls

Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) - Get Report said Tuesday it was unable meet its margin calls it received on Monday and it didn't expect to be able fund the anticipated volume of future margin calls under its financing arrangements due to the disruptions caused by coronavirus pandemic.

Shares of the Atlanta-based real estate investment trust were tumbling 47.7% to $2.79.

Invesco also said it was also in discussion with lenders regarding forbearance agreements, where the lenders would agree to forbear their rights with respect to an event of default.

"The company cannot predict whether its financing counterparties will enter into a forbearance agreement, the timing of any such agreement, or the terms thereof," Invesco said in a statement.

Invesco also said it would delay payment of its quarterly cash dividends. The 50 cents a share dividend had been declared on March 17 and was to be paid on April 28..

Invesco primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets.

"The company will continue to evaluate its liquidity situation and plans to provide updates regarding new payment dates and, if necessary, new record dates, for the dividends once such dates have been determined," Invesco said in a statement.