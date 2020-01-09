Shares of Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) - Get Report rose $14.21, or 2.4%, to $600 in after-hours trading Thursday after the company pre-announced better-than-expected revenue numbers.

The company said it expects fourth-quarter revenue of $1.278 billion, up 22% compared from $1.047 billion a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting revenue of $1.2 billion for the quarter.

The company said it expects full-year revenue for 2019 of approximately $4.479 billion, vs. $3.724 billion in 2018. Analysts were expecting $4.412 billion.