TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Where Were the Most Jobs Added in July?
Where Were the Most Jobs Added in July?
Publish date:

Intersect ENT Stock Soars on Medtronic Acquisition

Medtronic will acquire all outstanding shares of Intersect ENT for $28.25 a share in an all-cash deal.
Author:

Intersect ENT  (XENT) - Get Report soared Friday after Medtronic  (MDT) - Get Report agreed to acquire the medical device company in a deal valued at about $1.1 billion.

Shares of the Menlo Park, Calif., Intersect ENT jumped nearly 12% to $27.45 at last check. Dublin-based Medtronic was up slightly to $128.13.

Medtronic said it will acquire all outstanding shares of Intersect ENT for $28.25 a share in an all-cash transaction, implying an enterprise value of about $1.1 billion. 

The boards of directors of both companies have approved the deal.

Medtronic said the acquisition expands its portfolio of products used during ear, nose, and throat procedures.

Following the close, the transaction is expected to gradually increase Medtronic's weighted average market growth rate and be neutral to its adjusted earnings per share in the first twelve months and accretive after that.

The complementary product lines and customer base will further Medtronic's efforts to have a positive impact for patients who suffer from chronic rhinosinusitis, or CRS.

TheStreet Recommends

Intersect ENT has about 400 employees. The company was formerly known as Sinexus and changed its name to Intersect ENT Inc. in November 2009.

Separately, Intersect ENT posted a second-quarter loss of 49 cents a share, while analysts polled by FactSet called for a loss of 40 cents.

Revenue totaled $27.3 million, up 180% from a year ago. The FactSet consensus called for revenue of $27.8 million.

The gains was attributed to increased revenue from the company's Propel sinus implants "resulting from a significant recovery in demand from the COVID-19 pandemic on elective surgical procedures."

Medical-equipment companies have suffered from the halt of elective surgeries during the coronavirus pandemic. 

Intersect has laid off 25% of its workers and furloughed another 5%.

Last month, Bloomberg reported about Medtronic's interest in acquiring Intersect ENT.

NYSE Trader Lead
MARKETS

Dow and S&P 500 Set Records as U.S. Payrolls Growth Tops Forecasts

DraftKings Lead
INVESTING

DraftKings Investigated by SEC on Hindenburg Allegations

Yelp Shares Soar as Shareholders Enjoy Cocktail of Asset Sales, Buybacks and Earnings Beat
INVESTING

Five Top Stock Gainers for Friday: Yelp, Switch, Intersect ENT

Video: What Is FireEye?
INVESTING

FireEye Stock Drops; Analysts Mull Revenue Outlook After Division Sale

The CEOs of Facebook, Amazon, Google and Apple have had to rebut a range of accusations from US lawmakers this year that they have stifled competition. Photo: AFP
TECHNOLOGY

Tech Stocks Roundup: Cramer Likes Facebook, Snap and Roku

For Zynga and Its Shareholders, This Year Won't Be Just Fun and Games
INVESTING

Zynga Stock Drops; Analysts Cut Targets After Bookings Guidance

Spectrum Pharma Implodes On Colossal Fusilev Sales Warning
INVESTING

Spectrum Pharma Stock Tumbles; FDA Rejects Blood-Treatment Drug

Carvana's Stock Explodes 15% on 3 Times Normal Volume
INVESTING

Carvana Stock Higher; Some Analysts See Full Valuation