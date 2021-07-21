TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
6 Earnings Reports Have Jim Cramer Bullish on the Market, Corporate America
6 Earnings Reports Have Jim Cramer Bullish on the Market, Corporate America
Publish date:

Interpublic Communicates Second-Quarter Earnings Beat

Interpublic Group swings to a profit and raises its full-year growth guidance.
Author:

Interpublic Group  (IPG) - Get Report on Wednesday got its message out to Wall Street, as the advertising and marketing company swung to a profit and beat analysts' second-quarter-earnings expectations.

Shares of the New York company, parent of such brands as McCann, FCB, Kinesso and Octagon, were up 9.8% to $34.34 at last check.

Interpublic reported net income $263.3 million, or 67 cents a share, compared with a loss of $45.6 million, or 12 cents a share, a year earlier. 

The latest adjusted earnings came to 70 cents a share, beating the FactSet consensus analyst estimate of 43 cents a share.

TST Recommends

Revenue totaled $2.27 billion, up 23% from a year earlier and surpassing the FactSet consensus of $2.08 billion.

At June 30, the company had cash and equivalents totaling $2.34 billion, more than double the $1.09 billion of a year earlier.

Looking ahead, the company raised its 2021 expectations to organic growth of 9% to 10% and profit margin based on adjusted earnings before interest, tax and amortization of about 16% "with continued progress on public health and sustained macro recovery."

Chief Executive Philippe Krakowsky said in a statement that in light of the results, the full-year outlook upgrade is appropriate. The results "represent a remarkable rebound from the impact of the pandemic on our business," he said. 

"Our results this quarter compare favorably not only to the same period last year – which while the steepest decrease of the recession was well ahead of our peer group – but also Q2 of 2019," Krakowsky said.

Video: Jim Cramer Reacts to Chipotle's 'Brutal' Downgrade by Bank of America
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday: Chipotle, Land's End, Lithia Motors

Sleep Number Lead
INVESTING

Sleep Number Drops; Misses Guidance, Sees Strong Deliveries

Lithia Motors Lead
INVESTING

Lithia Motors Runs Higher on Second-Quarter Earnings Beat

Didi, which was said to have 'forced its way' to a New York listing, raised US$4.4 billion on June 30. Photo: Reuters
MARKETS

Stocks Extend Gains as Wall Street Turns Focus to Corporate Earnings

Lands' End
INVESTING

Lands' End Lifts Guidance as E-Commerce Helps Drive Revenue

Jim Cramer Lead
JIM CRAMER

Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS Members-Only Call - Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. ET

DraftKings Lead
INVESTING

DraftKings Launches NFT Marketplace With Tom Brady's Autograph

Qualtrics Lead
INVESTING

Qualtrics Earnings: Analyst Says Growth 'Accelerating'