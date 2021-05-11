International Game Technology Leaps as Results Beat Forecasts

International Game Technology shares leaped after the gaming technology company reported stronger than-expected earnings and revenue.

Shares of International Game Technology (IGT) - Get Report leaped on Tuesday after the gaming technology company reported stronger than-expected first-quarter earnings and revenue.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization registered $450 million, up 46% from a year earlier and above the Bloomberg analyst consensus of $309.2 million.

Revenue totaled $1.02 billion in the first quarter, up 8% from a year earlier and more than the analyst consensus of $876 million.

Operating earnings per share totaled 38 cents, swinging from a loss of $1.28.

London-based IGT recently traded at $20.32, up 16%. It has doubled over the past six months amid investor enthusiasm for the gaming industry.

Jefferies analyst David Katz has a buy rating and a $25 price target for the company.

Its earnings beat was “more prominent than that of the industry overall, particularly related to free cash flow,” he wrote in a commentary cited by Bloomberg. He pointed to the “noteworthy” strength in IGT’s lottery segment.

The company’s decreased leverage indicates “progress toward a broader range of capital returns,’’ Katz said.

