Intelsat Files Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Under Debt Burden

Satellite operator Intelsat is seeking protection from creditors in bankruptcy and moving to raise badly needed cash.

Shares of Intelsat (I) - Get Report spun out of orbit Thursday as the debt-laden satellite operator filed for bankruptcy-court protection.

Intelsat's share price at last check dropped 36% to 51 cents after the Luxembourg satellite company said it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in federal court in Virginia.

Intelsat said the move was necessary to raise cash to prepare for a government auction of part of its spectrum of TV and radio program signals.

Intelsat said it had lined up $1 billion in debtor-in-possession financing to prepare for the auction, part of a larger effort by the Federal Communications Commission to free up C-band spectrum for the buildout of 5G wireless infrastructure in the U.S.

Intelsat, which has $14 billion in debt according to Bloomberg, in a statement estimated that it may "ultimately" be able to tap $4.87 billion in "accelerated relocation payments."

"This is a transformational moment in the history of our company," Chief Executive Stephen Spengler said in a statement. He noted the 50-year-old company's history as a pioneer in satellites.

"Our success has come despite being burdened in recent years by substantial legacy debt," Spengler said. "Now is the time to change that."

Still, while the satellite company has cast the bankruptcy filing as "financial restructuring to pave the way for future innovation and growth," investors have reacted warily.

Shares of Intelsat on Wednesday closed down more than 18% at 78 cents a share.

The satellite company's stock price has plummeted from a high of $26.46 a share on Oct. 14.