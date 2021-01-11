TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Intel's Mobileye Sees Mass-Produced Autonomous Vehicles by 2025

Intel's Mobileye says its laser sensors will make self-driving cars cheap enough to mass produce and sell to retail buyers by 2025.
Author:
Publish date:

Mobileye, the autonomous-vehicle arm of Intel  (INTC) - Get Report, says its laser sensors will make self-driving cars cheap enough to mass produce and sell to retail buyers by 2025. 

The company previewed its five-year strategy on Monday at the week-long 2021 Consumer Electronics Show, where Mobileye CEO Amnon Shashua was scheduled to present. 

"The backing of Intel and the trinity of our approach means that Mobileye can scale at an unprecedented manner,” Shashua said in a statement. 

“From the beginning, every part of our plan aims for rapid geographic and economic scalability -- and today’s news shows how our innovations are enabling us to execute on that strategy.”

Shashua will also explain how Intel's specialized silicon photonics tab is "game-changing" because it can put active and passive laser elements on a silicon chip.

Intel purchased the Jerusalem company in 2017. Mobileye has about 80% of the market for advanced driver-assistance vision systems, according to Bloomberg. 

The company currently uses cameras and software for driver-assistance systems in vehicles. This new technology is expected to help the company develop inexpensive self-driving software within five years. 

“The ultimate holy grail is that everyone can go and purchase a car and have that car be autonomy-enabled,” he said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. 

“That’s a dream that can come true in the 2025 time frame. We are in serious discussions with several car manufacturers to start taking this kind of technology.”

At last check, Intel shares were trading off 0.2% at $51.53. It's trading in the middle of the range of its 52-week low of $43.61, set in October, and 52-week high of $69.29, set almost a year ago.

Walmart Lead
INVESTING

Walmart and Robinhood Parent Team to Launch Fintech Startup

Crocs Lead
INVESTING

Eli Lilly, Office Depot, Crocs: 5 Gainers for Monday

Here Is Why Investors Should Wait Before Buying Shares of Snap
INVESTING

Snap Purchases Digital Mapping Company StreetCred

Stock Market Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Close Off Records as Investors Confront Risks to Record Rally

Ford Lead
INVESTING

Ford Shuts Brazil Production and Cuts 5,000 Jobs

Jim Cramer Stock Market Breakdown 12/2
JIM CRAMER

Jim Cramer Says Stock Market Wants to Stop Thinking About Washington Monday

trump-questions (1)
INVESTING

House Introduces Article of Impeachment Against Trump

Amazon Lead
INVESTING

Amazon Sued by Parler After Site Is Removed From Servers, Shuts