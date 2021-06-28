5 Top Stock Gainers for Monday: Intellia Therapeutics, QAD, Etsy, Nvidia

Intellia Therapeutics, QAD, Etsy, NRG Energy and Nvidia are five top stock gainers for Monday.

Stocks were mixed Monday as a rise of the highly contagious Delta strain of the coronavirus in Asia and Europe had investors exiting equities that would benefit from the reopening of economies and turning instead to shares of tech giants.

Here of some of the top stock gainers for Monday:

1. Intellia Therapeutics | Increase 48.3%

Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) - Get Report surged after the biotech, along with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) - Get Report, reported positive results from its first clinical trial using a new, Nobel Prize-winning Crispr technology to treat Transthyretin Amyloidosis, a rare condition marked by abnormal build-up of a protein called amyloid in the body's organs and tissues.

2. QAD | Increase 19.6%

Shares of (QADA) - Get Report surged as the provider of integrated software solutions for manufacturers agreed to be acquired by private-equity firm Thoma Bravo for $87.50 a share, or $2 billion in cash.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

3. Etsy | Increase 5.6%

Etsy (ETSY) - Get Report shares rose after the online marketplace for arts, crafts and more said it would buy Brazil’s Elo7, a marketplace for handmade items, for $217 million cash.

Following the transaction, Elo7 will continue to be headquartered in Sao Paulo and operate as a stand-alone marketplace run by its current management.

4. NRG Energy | Increase 5%

Shares of NRG Energy (NRG) - Get Report moved up after Goldman Sachs added the power provider to its Conviction List following an analyst presentation this month.

The firm expects the Princeton, N.J., company to return to more normal operating conditions after a recent winter storm significantly weighed on first-quarter results.

5. Nvidia | Increase 5%

Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report climbed after three of the world's largest chipmakers went against other big tech companies and blessed the graphics-chip specialist's proposed acquisition of U.K.-based Arm Holdings.

Broadcom (AVGO) - Get Report, Marvell (MRVL) - Get Report, and Taiwan's MediaTek have become the first Arm customers to publicly support the $40 billion proposed takeover.

Nvidia, Broadcom and Marvell are holdings in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells the stocks? Learn more now.