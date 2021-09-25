Intel Starts Construction of Two Arizona Computer Chip Factories

Intel broke ground on two new computer chip factories in Arizona as part of a $20 billion project to help meet the high demand for semiconductors in the U.S.

Intel (INTC) - Get Intel Corporation (INTC) Report on Friday broke ground on two new computer chip factories in Arizona as part of a $20 billion project to help alleviate the severe shortage of semiconductors in the U.S.

The Santa Clara, Calif.-based semiconductor chip manufacturer's CEO Pat Gelsinger led the project's groundbreaking ceremony at the company's Ocotillo campus in Chandler, Ariz., marking the largest private investment in the state's history.

Intel expects the factories to be fully operational in 2024 to manufacture the company's most advanced process technologies.

“Today’s celebration marks an important milestone as we work to boost capacity and meet the incredible demand for semiconductors: the foundational technology for the digitization of everything," Gelsinger said in a company statement. "We are ushering in a new era of innovation – for Intel, for Arizona and for the world. This $20 billion expansion will bring our total investment in Arizona to more than $50 billion since opening the site over 40 years ago.

"As the only U.S.-based leading-edge chipmaker, we are committed to building on this long-term investment and helping the United States regain semiconductor leadership,” Gelsinger said.

Shares of Intel on Friday traded 0.18% higher to $54.32 after hours.

Gelsinger on Thursday participated in a virtual meeting with tech company executives and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to address the global semiconductor chip shortage, which has interfered with production in the high-tech, electronics and automotive industries.

The two new factories, to be named Fab 52 and Fab 62, will house a total of six semiconductor fabs. The project will create over 3,000 high-tech, high-wage Intel jobs, 3,000 construction jobs and support an estimated 15,000 additional indirect jobs in the local community.

Intel rival Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. plans to build its second U.S. chip factory also in Arizona and targets production to begin in 2024.