Intel Is Primed for a Breakout

Intel (INTC) - Get Report is getting Wall Street’s attention Wednesday, following reports that the company is in talks to sell its connected home division to small-cap semiconductor company MaxLinear (MXL) - Get Report.

So far, Intel and MaxLinear have been mum on the potential deal. The idea of Intel selling off its connectivity unit makes sense given the company's recent sales of non-core businesses such as its smartphone modem unit, which went to Apple (AAPL) - Get Report for $1 billion last year.

If the deal with MaxLinear does go through, it’s not likely to be earth-shaking for Intel.

But that doesn’t mean that investors shouldn’t be keeping a close eye on this chip giant. In fact, Intel is teetering on the edge of breakout territory. To figure out how to trade it from here, we’re turning to the chart for a technical look.

It doesn’t take a trading whiz to spot the over-arching trend that’s been in play stretching back to the end of August last year: Intel’s price action has been pointing up and to the right. And it’s been outperforming the rest of the broad market along the way.

More recently, Intel has found some upside resistance at the $68 price level, hitting its head on that ceiling several times since mid-January. Don’t mistake $68 resistance for a stumbling block in Intel, though. In fact, that price barrier actually sets the stage for this tech giant’s next leg higher.

Intel has spent the last month and change forming a pretty textbook example of an ascending triangle pattern, a bullish continuation setup that’s formed by horizontal resistance to the upside, with uptrending support to the downside.

Considering the scale of Intel’s recent price momentum - shares have meaningfully outperformed the impressive run in the rest of the S&P 500 over the past year- it’s not unreasonable to expect shares to take some time to cool off before buyers step back in. That’s exactly what’s happening here.

A push up through $68 clears the way to more upside ahead in Intel.

As usual, risk management remains key here. The 50-day moving average has done a solid job of defining Intel’s trendline support level to the downside since last fall. That makes it a logical place to keep a protective stop parked underneath; if Intel materially violates its 50-day, then the current uptrend is busted and you don’t want to own it anymore.

Meanwhile, the trend still looks solid in Intel right now. A breakout above $68 is the confirmation that buyers are still in control of shares - and that it’s time to join them.