Intel, Netflix, PayPal: Tech Stock Midday Movers

Here are some of the biggest mid-day stock movers in tech for Thursday, June 25.

Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report stock continued its hot streak, gaining 1.74% to $465.80. Shares have risen about 10% in the month of June, boosted by positive analyst commentary on its user growth and a continued wave of COVID-19 infections in the U.S. and elsewhere. Earlier this month, RBC Capital Markets analyst Mark Mahaney wrote that Netflix's international growth appears strong with high customer satisfaction among those subscribers, positioning Netflix as a "structural winner" from the pandemic.

Shares of Intel (INTC) - Get Report dropped 2.07% to $57.86, partly fueled by skepticism over its longer-term competitive prospects. Earlier this week, Apple announced that it will shift away from Intel processors in favor of its own custom-built architecture for Macs. Jim Cramer cautioned that the switch is a "reckoning" for Intel, and that better opportunities may lie in competitor Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report.

Meanwhile, Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report shares rose 1.2% to $373.85 after the chip and graphics card giant received an upgrade from Susquehanna. Analyst Christopher Rolland raised his price target to $450 from $420, the highest listed on FactSet, and wrote in a note that he sees the "Mellanox asset growing at a double-digit rate over the next three to five years and growing market share under new management."

Shares of Twitter (TWTR) - Get Report slid 1.36% to $31.30 amid a challenging period for digital advertising. The social media company cautioned in March that its advertising revenues will take a hit, despite high user engagement. Analysts expect that the largest advertising platforms, namely Google (GOOGL) - Get Report and Facebook (FB) - Get Report, will hold up better as ad budgets shrink.

Fintech giant PayPal (PYPL) - Get Report rebounded 2.23% to $171.74 after a selloff on Wednesday partly fueled by a downgrade from investment bank BTIG. Investors appear mixed on whether PayPal or Square (SQ) - Get Report is better positioned to benefit from digital payment demand fueled by the pandemic. Both stocks have notched considerable gains this year.

