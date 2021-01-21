TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Intel Earnings Preview: A Look at Support and Resistance

Intel has had a lot of momentum lately. Can the bulls maintain that run? Let's look at the chart.
Author:
Publish date:

Shares of Intel  (INTC) - Get Report have been rather disappointing. That is, until  recently. Can the stock carry its newfound momentum into earnings?

The chip giant is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter earnings after the close of trading on Thursday.

The stock has risen more than 11% since Jan. 12, after the company announced a replacement for its CEO.

While Intel is up more than 30% from its lows one month ago, the rebound has done little to please longer-term investors. For instance, shares remain 14.5% below the one-year highs, set on Jan. 24, 2020.

Further, it has been an enormous laggard compared with Nvidia  (NVDA) - Get Report and Advanced Micro Devices  (AMD) - Get Report. While Intel stock is essentially flat year over year, Nvidia and AMD have jumped 118% and 76%, respectively.

Nvidia and AMD are holdings in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells NVDA or AMD? Learn more now.

Trading Intel 

Daily chart of Intel stock.

Daily chart of Intel stock.

Since announcing its management change, notice how well the stock has done to maintain its gains. However, the initial rally filled the gap near $60, while the 61.8% retracement has been acting as resistance.

For bulls to maintain their recent momentum, they’ll need to see Intel stock clear this area, taking out last week’s high at $60.25.

If it can do that, I want to see if Intel has enough energy to get up to the $64 to $65 area. In that zone, shares face the 78.6% retracement, followed b the June  $65.11. That is the highest price Intel has achieved since the painful pullback in March.

Above that and a larger timeframe target of $69 can be used.

If the post-earnings reaction is bearish, I want to see if the $56 area acts as support. This price was resistance in October, but key support in Q2. Further, Intel stock will also have its 10-day moving average nearby.

Below that opens the stock up to a gap fill down at $53.85, along with the 200-day moving average near $53.50. If the first layer of support doesn’t hold, I want to see if this layer will. 

If Intel stock falls below both levels, it could put the 200-week moving average on the table. 

Ford Lead
INVESTING

Ford, Dillard's, Fastly: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday

Hong Kong, China Stocks Plunge After Wall Street Sell-off As Pandemic, Election Worries Spook Traders
MARKETS

Stocks Pare Gains but Tech Shares Hold Their Advance

Presidio CEO on IPO, Competition With Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Accenture
INVESTING

MYT Netherlands Trades Higher in NYSE Debut

Fastly Lead
INVESTING

Fastly Rises as Oppenheimer Channel Checks Prove Positive

China's US$2.3 Trillion Property Sector Tries Out VR Amid Coronavirus Scare, Online Food Deliveries, Health Care Set For Long-term Boost
INVESTING

Apple Planning to Release Advanced VR Headset as Soon as 2022: Report

Reasons to Buy FuelCell Energy, a Penny Stock With Potential
INVESTING

FuelCell Energy Turns Higher Despite Wider-Than-Expected Loss

Under Armour Lead
INVESTING

Under Armour Upgraded to Buy From Hold at Deutsche Bank

Ford Lead
INVESTING

Ford Shares Surge As Jim Cramer Highlights President Biden's Electric Vehicle Push