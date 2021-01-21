Intel Earnings Preview: A Look at Support and Resistance

Intel has had a lot of momentum lately. Can the bulls maintain that run? Let's look at the chart.

Shares of Intel (INTC) - Get Report have been rather disappointing. That is, until recently. Can the stock carry its newfound momentum into earnings?

The chip giant is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter earnings after the close of trading on Thursday.

The stock has risen more than 11% since Jan. 12, after the company announced a replacement for its CEO.

While Intel is up more than 30% from its lows one month ago, the rebound has done little to please longer-term investors. For instance, shares remain 14.5% below the one-year highs, set on Jan. 24, 2020.

Further, it has been an enormous laggard compared with Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Report. While Intel stock is essentially flat year over year, Nvidia and AMD have jumped 118% and 76%, respectively.

Nvidia and AMD are holdings in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells NVDA or AMD? Learn more now.

Trading Intel

Daily chart of Intel stock. Chart courtesy of TrendSpider.com

Since announcing its management change, notice how well the stock has done to maintain its gains. However, the initial rally filled the gap near $60, while the 61.8% retracement has been acting as resistance.

For bulls to maintain their recent momentum, they’ll need to see Intel stock clear this area, taking out last week’s high at $60.25.

If it can do that, I want to see if Intel has enough energy to get up to the $64 to $65 area. In that zone, shares face the 78.6% retracement, followed b the June $65.11. That is the highest price Intel has achieved since the painful pullback in March.

Above that and a larger timeframe target of $69 can be used.

If the post-earnings reaction is bearish, I want to see if the $56 area acts as support. This price was resistance in October, but key support in Q2. Further, Intel stock will also have its 10-day moving average nearby.

Below that opens the stock up to a gap fill down at $53.85, along with the 200-day moving average near $53.50. If the first layer of support doesn’t hold, I want to see if this layer will.

If Intel stock falls below both levels, it could put the 200-week moving average on the table.