Intel's Mobileye to Provide Driver-Assistance Technology to Ford

The technology is 'used to help precisely identify what the windshield camera in a vehicle can see,' say Intel and Ford.

Ford (F) - Get Report and chip giant Intel’s (INTC) - Get Report Mobileye have teamed up on driver-assistance systems for the auto giant’s vehicles.

Financial terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.

Ford vehicles will get Mobileye’s EyeQ computer chips and software. The technology is “used to help precisely identify what the windshield camera in a vehicle can see - including lane markings, traffic signs, pedestrians and other vehicles,” the companies said in a statement.

“Mobileye’s technology will support features such as [Ford’s] lane-keeping system, auto high-beam headlamps, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking and intelligent adaptive cruise control.”

The platform also supports hands-free driving coming to the new Mustang Mach-E crossover and new F-150 pickups.

The technology still requires drivers to control their vehicles. The companies will utilize Ford Tier 1 providers to supply the technology.

Ford and Mobileye have collaborated for years, but this deal represents the first time Ford is deploying the Intel unit’s technology for the entire lifecycle of its next-generation vehicles. That includes the new Ford Bronco in addition to the Mustang and the F-150.

Ford will also use future products that offer advanced driver-assistance systems features. Ford will include Mobileye’s logo in the company’s driver-assist displays.

In addition, Ford may use Mobileye’s Roadbook mapping product in its vehicles. Roadbook uses anonymized, crowd-sourced data from vehicle cameras to build a high-definition map that can be used for driver-assist technology, including hands-free driving features.

Ford shares recently traded at $6.77, down 0.51%, and have dropped 27% year to date. Intel traded at $60.19, up 0.31%, and was little changed year to date.