Instagram Fails and Users Take To Twitter to Learn the Fate of Their Accounts

When attempting to access their accounts Halloween morning, thousands of Instagram users were shocked to find their accounts were suspended, reportedly due to violations of community guidelines.

As users gathered on Twitter to piece together what was happening, Instagram joined them there to acknowledge the problem and assure them it was being addressed.

"We're aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We're looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience," said @instagramComms in a post with the hashtag #instagramdown.

Downdetector, an online platform that provides users with real-time information on site outages, showed that reports began about 6 a.m. Eastern time.

The messaging on Instagram told users that they had 30 days to appeal the "decision" to suspend their accounts.

Some reported that while attempting to appeal, they logged out of their Instagram accounts and could not get back in. They were even warned that their accounts were in danger of being permanently disabled.

An Unexpected Hassle Stresses Users

Instagram users immediately took to Twitter to commiserate with others who were experiencing the same issues.

"I’ve been told my account is suspended (but given no reason). I verified my email and phone number to contest it, but now I can’t access anything--there’s just the spinning wheel…. Will those of us experiencing this get our accounts back?" asked @KarinaTarinUK.

"My Instagram was disabled for no reason. Can you help? All my posts dating back to 2012 are gone. I didn’t violate and guidelines and I can’t seem to submit a form that it was a mistake. HELP!" posts @corbaby_ with a sense of panic.

"I lost my business account too! Appearantly, someone said it violated terms which is ridiculous since I only teach English. I'm devastated. Did you get the same screen? I hope you can recover it soon!" writes @englishwithsol_.