Instacart Raises $225 Million - Valuation Now $13.7 Billion

Instacart raised $225 million in a round led by DST and General Catalyst. Its valuation is $13.7 billion, up from $7.9 billion two years ago.

Instacart said Thursday that it raised $225 million, pushing the grocery-delivery stalwart’s valuation to $13.7 billion, as the coronavirus pandemic creates a surge of orders.

The venture-capital firms DST Global and General Catalyst led the funding round, with existing VC investor D1 Capital Partners participating as well, the company said.

The new valuation equals the sum Amazon.com (AMZN) - Get Report forked out for Whole Foods in 2017. It also represents a hefty 73% increase from Instacart’s $7.9 billion valuation in late 2018.

“This investment comes as Instacart continues to experience an unprecedented surge in customer demand for grocery delivery and pickup across North America,” Instacart said in a statement.

“Covid-19 has changed the rhythm of life for families everywhere and fundamentally reshaped the way people think about on-demand services like Instacart.”

The company said it has doubled the size of its shopper community to more than 500,000. It didn’t give a time frame.

“Since the start of the year, we’ve accelerated our launch cadence with retailers,” the San Francisco company said.

“Today, we partner with more than 400 national, regional and local retailers to deliver groceries and household essentials from more than 30,000 stores across the U.S. and Canada.”

Instacart is on pace to process more than $35 billion in sales this year, it told Bloomberg last month.

Since the U.S. shifted to lockdown mode in March, demand for Instacart has hit a level investors didn’t anticipate until 2025, Bloomberg reports.

Since its inception eight years ago, the company has raised more than $2 billion of capital.