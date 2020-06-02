Analytics Firm Inpixon Stock Up on Contact Tracing Effort

Inpixon CEO Nadir Ali told USA Today that the company was working with cruise lines and hotels on contact tracing.

Shares of Inpixon (INPX) - Get Report jumped on Tuesday after the data-analytics provider's chief executive said the company was working with cruise lines and hotels on contact tracing.

CEO Nadir Ali told USA Today that the company could collect and use data acquired by radio-frequency scanners that pick up on Wi-Fi, Bluetooth signals and cellular signals in order to better track illnesses on cruise ships.

"If a certain deck is turning yellow to red, maybe [someone] needs to go make sure [it isn't too crowded]," Ali said.

"If, God forbid, a patient starts developing symptoms or has come down with covid-19 or some other virus or flu or something, [the cruise line] could also [ask if] that person can identify themselves."

Radio-frequency identification technology enables data intelligence to capture the unique code emitted by a cellphone as part of its signal, but Ali says that data is encrypted and kept anonymous.

But in case of an emergency, like a coronavirus outbreak on a cruise ship, the data can be mined to help isolate the sick.

"We want to make sure people are consenting and opting in to this process to make sure we protect their privacy," Ali said.

Inpixon shares at last check were 31% higher at $1.86. They'd risen 8.4% in trading on Monday. In 2020 through the close of trading Monday the microcap stock had dropped more than 70%.

The Palo Alto, Calif., company is there to fill a "critical need" for contact tracing in the pandemic, Ali said during the company's earnings release last month.