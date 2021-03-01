Inovio Tops Estimates; Reports Positive Trial Results

Company says it expects coronavirus vaccine candidate to advance in second quarter

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) - Get Report reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results and positive trial data for a treatment of pre-cancerous lesions after-the bell Monday.

The company said its fourth-quarter loss narrowed to 14 cents a share from 38 cents a share a year ago. Revenue came in at $5.6 million vs. $0.3 million a year ago.

The company had been expected to report a loss of $33.7 million, or 22 cents a share, on sales of $1.1 million, based on a FactSet survey of 9 analysts.

The stock has risen 30.6% since the company last reported earnings on Nov. 9.

The company said its REVEAL 1 trial met primary and secondary endpoints among all evaluable subjects. The trial is one of two late-stage studies being conducted to evaluate the safety and efficacy of its VGX-3100 treatment for pre-cancerous lesions in the cervix.

Inovio also said its coronavirus vaccine candidate is making progress. “We look forward to successfully completing our Phase 2 segment in the second quarter and seeking to advance to the Phase 3 portion of the trial," said Dr. Joseph Kim, CEO of Inovio, in a statement.

Over the weekend, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Report won an emergency use authorization for its single-shot vaccine against coronavirus, adding a third tool to U.S. efforts to turn back the deadly disease. More than 500,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 in the past year and economic shutdowns to slow the spread have caused havoc for millions.

Shares of Inovio rose 40 cents, or 3.5%, to $12 in after-hours trading Monday. In the regular session, the stock gained 4.5%.