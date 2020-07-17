5 Stock Gainers for Friday: Inovio, Moderna, Novavax

U.S. stocks were wavering Friday in the face of slumping U.S. consumer sentiment and escalating rates of coronavirus infections.

Consumer sentiment last month missed economists' forecasts, falling to 73.2 from 78.1 in June, according to the University of Michigan.

Coronavirus cases in the U.S. have risen to nearly 3.6 million, with deaths at 138,543, according to Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. leads the world in both categories.

Here are some of the big movers in the stock market Friday:

1. Inovio Pharma | Percentage Increase Over 9%

The Street Quant Ratings rate Inovio Pharma Sell with a rating score of D-.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) - Get Report recently said that INO-4800, its experimental coronavirus vaccine, was "deemed safe and well-tolerated" in all 40 of the participants in a Phase I clinical trial..

2. U.S. Auto Parts Network | Percentage Increase Over 11%

The Street Quant Ratings rate U.S. Auto Parks Network a Sell with a rating score of D-.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (PRTS) - Get Report said Thursday that Nanxi Liu, CEO and co-founder of Enplug, joined the board. Last month, the company was added to the Russell 2000.

3. Novavax | Percentage Increase Over 17%

The Street Quant Ratings rate Novavax a Sell with a rating score of D-.

Novavax (NVAX) - Get Report recently announced that it was getting $1.6 billion from the U.S. government to develop a potential vaccine for Covid-19..

4. Quidel | Percentage Increase Over 9%

The Street Quant Ratings rate Quidel Corp. a Buy with a rating score of A.

Quidel (QDEL) - Get Report specializes in the diagnosis and detection of diseases and was one of the first companies to receive an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the Food and Drug Administration for a COVID-19 diagnostic test.

5. Moderna | Percentage Increase Over 7%

The Street Quant Rating rates Moderna a Sell with a rating score of D+

Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report was climbing Friday following a media report said that the company and other vaccine makers, including Sanofi (SNY) - Get Report and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Report, were negotiating advance-purchase deals with the European Union.