TheStreet home
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Inovio Falls on Wider Loss; Progress Shown in COVID Vaccine Trial

Inovio shares eased after the drugmaker reported a wider loss. Earlier it had reported progress with its COVID vaccine candidate.
Author:
Publish date:

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals  (INO) - Get Report fell after the developer of DNA medications to treat infectious diseases, cancer and diseases associated with human papillomavirus reported a wider first-quarter net loss on 72% lower revenue.

The Plymouth Meeting, Penn. biotechnology company reported a loss of $54.4 million, or 27 cents a share, widening from a loss of $32.5 million, or 26 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Shares outstanding rose 62% to 202.4 million. 

Revenue declined to $371,000 from $1.3 million.

A survey of analysts by FactSet produced consensus estimates of a GAAP loss of 18 cents a share on revenue of $1.1 million.

At last check, shares of Inovio fell 1.8% to $6.55. They closed the regular Monday trading session off 2.6% at $6.67. They touched a 52-week low of $6.24 on May 6.

At March 31, Inovio had cash, equivalents and short-term investments totaling $518.6 million.

RealMoney Chartist Bruce Kamich: Inovio Continues to Point One Way

The company on Monday reported progress in the Phase 2 segment of a Phase 2/3 clinical trial in the U.S. of INO-4800, a DNA vaccine candidate for COVID-19.

"Preliminary results show in a larger population that INO-4800 was generally safe, well tolerated and immunogenic" -- able to produce an immune response -- "in all studied age groups," Inovio said in a statement.

"INO-4800 continues to be safe and well-tolerated and has been observed to support the body's ability to generate both robust neutralizing antibodies and T cell responses – which we believe to be essential in protecting against current and emerging variants of concern," President and Chief Executive J. Joseph Kim said in a statement. 

"Equally important," INO-4800 "does not require cold or ultra-cold chain transport," the executive said.

Jim Cramer Comments on Inovio in the 'Mad Money Lightning Round'

Inovio said it would file the preliminary Phase 2 results with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. If the agency clears the company to proceed, it will conduct a global Phase 3 clinical trial for INO-4800.

Late last month, Inovio shares fell after the Defense Department said it would stop funding the drugmaker's Phase 3 trial of its COVID vaccine because the agency said ample quantities of other vaccines were already available.

Chipotle and Tesla Should Both Scare the Living Daylights Out of You
INVESTING

Chipotle Raises Average Hourly Wage to $15; Plans to Hire 20,000

Wall Street Diversity Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Fall and Nasdaq Sinks 2.6% on Renewed Inflation Worries

Bumble App Lead
INVESTING

Can Bumble Gets Its Buzz Back on Earnings Report?

Walmart Tries to Keep Vendors from Using Amazon's Cloud: Good Luck With That
JIM CRAMER

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Own Amazon and Walmart

Trade Desk Shares Jump on Earnings Beat, Increased Guidance
INVESTING

Trade Desk Plunges Despite Beating Estimates, Announcing Stock Split

F-150 Lightning Lead
INVESTING

Ford Names New Electric Truck F-150 Lightning

TripAdvisor Climbs as SunTrust Upgrades the Stock to Buy
INVESTING

TripAdvisor Reportedly May Have Received Inquiry From Buyer

Box Inc. Lead
INVESTING

Box Climbs as Starboard Steps Up Board Pressure