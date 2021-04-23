TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Inovio Shares Slump as Defense Department Ceases Vaccine Funding

The government said it would halt funding for Inovio’s Phase 3 trial for a COVID vaccine. The drugmaker's shares slid.
Author:
Publish date:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals  (INO) - Get Report shares plummeted on Friday after the government said it would cease funding the drugmaker's Phase 3 trial for a COVID vaccine.

The Defense Department made the decision because ample quantities of other vaccines are already available, it said.

Pfizer  (PFE) - Get Report/BioNTech  (BNTX) - Get Report, Moderna  (MRNA) - Get Report and Johnson & Johnson  (JNJ) - Get Report already have provided vaccines. And AstraZeneca  (AZN) - Get Report has a vaccine that is being used overseas.

Inovio recently traded at $6.59, down 28%. It has dropped 37% in the past six months.

The company said it now plans a “predominantly ex-U.S. Phase 3 trial for its vaccine candidate.” The Department of Defense will fund the completion of Phase 2 trials.

The defense agency told Inovio, "The decision results from the changing environment of COVID-19 with the rapid deployment of vaccines. 

"This decision is not a reflection of the awardee or product, rather a fast-moving environment associated with the former Operation Warp Speed on decisions related to future products."

The U.S. met President Joe Biden’s target of 200 million vaccinations during his first 100 days in office.

Inovio shares had climbed last week after it reported the results of a study showing that its vaccine candidate was capable of producing neutralizing antibodies and T-cell responses against the U.K., South African and Brazilian variant strains.

Last month, Inovio reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results. The company said its fourth-quarter loss narrowed to 14 cents a share from 38 cents a share a year earlier. Revenue came in at $5.6 million vs. $300,000 a year earlier.

Tags
terms:
DefensePharmaceuticals
FAANG Earnings Are All In -- Here's How They Did and What to Watch Going Forward
INVESTING

FAANG Bites: When to Buy FAANG Stocks Like Netflix

UnitedHealth Says Optum Unit to Account for About Half of Earnings in 2020
JIM CRAMER

'Mad Money' Lightning Round: UnitedHealth or Oscar Health?

Joe Biden Stocks Lead
INVESTING

Stock Market Friday: Jim Cramer Says Don't Fear the Tax Man

Stock Futures Retreat as Wall Street Awaits Fed Minutes
MARKETS

Stocks Edge Up as Wall Street Weighs Biden's Tax Proposals

tslive-th-0423
VIDEO

LIVE: Jim Cramer on Biden's Capital Gains Proposal, Intel

L Brands' Victoria's Secret Can't Support the Stock
INVESTING

Victoria’s Secret Reportedly Up for Sale Again for as High as $3 Billion

Jim Cramer Weighs In on Snap's IPO Plans
INVESTING

Snap Rises as Analysts Lift Price Targets Post Earnings

2. Skyworks Solutions
MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS

Skyworks Eyes EV, 5G Markets With $2.75B Deal for Silicon Labs