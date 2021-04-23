Inovio Shares Slump as Defense Department Ceases Vaccine Funding

The government said it would halt funding for Inovio’s Phase 3 trial for a COVID vaccine. The drugmaker's shares slid.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) - Get Report shares plummeted on Friday after the government said it would cease funding the drugmaker's Phase 3 trial for a COVID vaccine.

The Defense Department made the decision because ample quantities of other vaccines are already available, it said.

Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report/BioNTech (BNTX) - Get Report, Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Report already have provided vaccines. And AstraZeneca (AZN) - Get Report has a vaccine that is being used overseas.

Inovio recently traded at $6.59, down 28%. It has dropped 37% in the past six months.

The company said it now plans a “predominantly ex-U.S. Phase 3 trial for its vaccine candidate.” The Department of Defense will fund the completion of Phase 2 trials.

The defense agency told Inovio, "The decision results from the changing environment of COVID-19 with the rapid deployment of vaccines.

"This decision is not a reflection of the awardee or product, rather a fast-moving environment associated with the former Operation Warp Speed on decisions related to future products."

The U.S. met President Joe Biden’s target of 200 million vaccinations during his first 100 days in office.

Inovio shares had climbed last week after it reported the results of a study showing that its vaccine candidate was capable of producing neutralizing antibodies and T-cell responses against the U.K., South African and Brazilian variant strains.

Last month, Inovio reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results. The company said its fourth-quarter loss narrowed to 14 cents a share from 38 cents a share a year earlier. Revenue came in at $5.6 million vs. $300,000 a year earlier.