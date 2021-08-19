Inovalon Stock Jumps on $41-Share Bid From Two Private-Equity Firms

Health-care software company Inovalon agreed to a $41-a-share buyout by Nordic Capital and Insight Partners.

Shares of the Bowie, Md., company at last check rose 8.5% to $40.39.

Under the terms Inovalon holders will get $41 cash for each of their shares.

The deal price is a 10% premium to Wednesday's closing price of $37.22. And it's about 25% above where the shares were trading before July 26, when the media first reported about the potential transaction.

Including debt, the enterprise value of the deal is $7.3 billion.

Inovalon, which went public in 2015, collects and analyzes health data to provide real-time information to researchers, pharmacy organizations and other life-sciences companies.

Inovalon’s chief executive, Keith Dunleavy; 22C Capital and other holders joined the investing group.

The independent directors of Inovalon have approved the terms. The companies hope to close the deal late this year or in early 2022, subject to conditions including antitrust clearance and a vote of Inovalon holders.

Dunleavy will continue to head the company after the closing.

Inovalon evaluated strategic alternatives and the deal gives holders a significant premium for their shares, the board's lead independent director, William J. Teuber Jr., said in a statement.

Nordic, which has health-care and technology investments, admired Inovalon's cloud-based tools leveraging advanced data analytics, Fredrik Näslund, a partner at Nordic Capital Advisors, said.

He added that "data-driven insights [have] become even more important in improving healthcare."

In June, Nordic Capital closed the acquisition of Advanz Pharma, a deal that valued the drugmaker at $846 million.