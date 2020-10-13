InMode, Altimmune: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday

InMode, Altimmune, OptimizeRX, Pedevco and Williams-Sonoma are some of the top gainers for Tuesday.

Stocks were mostly lower Tuesday amid a stalemate over a stimulus package and a setback in a coronavirus vaccine trial being conducted by Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Report.

Here are some of the top gainers for Tuesday:

1. InMode | Percentage Increase 10%

InMode (INMD) - Get Report shares were higher Tuesday after the maker of minimally invasive aesthetic medical products forecast third-quarter results that exceeded Wall Street's expectations. The company is scheduled to report results on Nov. 12.

2. Altimmune | Percentage Increase 14%

Altimmune (ALT) - Get Report advanced after the biopharma reported positive preclinical data for its new single-dose, intranasal covid-19 vaccine candidate AdCovid. The company said it was planning to file an investigational new-drug application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Altimmune said it expected to initiate a Phase 1 safety and immunogenicity trial of AdCovid in the fourth quarter.

3. OptimizeRX | Percentage Increase 10%

OptimizeRX (OPRX) - Get Report rose after the digital health company said that it expected to post record third-quarter revenue of more that $10 million, more than double the year-earlier level. The company also expects to report positive non-GAAP net income for the quarter. OptimizeRX attributes the growth to "a combination of enterprise deals and tactical programs."

4. Pedevco | Percentage Increase 38%

Pedevco (PED) - Get Report jumped after the oil and gas company said it was launching an offer to exchange each issued and outstanding common unit of beneficial interest of SandRidge Permian Trust for 0.4 Pedevco share.

4. Williams-Sonoma | Percentage Increase 7%

Shares of Williams-Sonoma (WSM) - Get Report were higher after the home-goods retailer said it would raise its quarterly dividend by 10% and resume its share buyback program. The company, which also operates Pottery Barn, said it resumed its buyback and paid down all its short-term debt related to a $500 million revolving-credit line.