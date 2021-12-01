Skip to main content
December 1, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Economist Perspective: Recalculating Inflation
Economist Perspective: Recalculating Inflation
Publish date:

Inflation Will Linger, OECD Says, With Omicron Impact Unknown

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development predicts longer prices for a while, but omicron might change that.
Author:

Unfortunately, you might have to get used to inflation, at least for a while longer. 

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, now expects price inflation to average 4.4% in 2022, up from the 3.1% predicted in September’s forecast.

The organization released the prediction in the last of four reports on the economic outlook this year.

It also expects inflation in the eurozone to be 2.7%, up from 1.9%.

TheStreet Recommends

Stateside, the OECD predicts that inflation will linger at 2.5% in 2023, which is above the U.S. Federal Reserve’s 2% target rate. 

While economists and leaders like Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell have said inflation would be a temporary issue that would resolve by next year, the OECD reports it is becoming increasingly concerned that households and businesses could become used to higher prices.

For now, that horizon has one caveat: These new forecasts were made before last week’s discovery of the omicron variant, and it is currently unknown how that will affect the world supply chain, which is the current main driver of inflation.

Bret Taylor Marc Benioff Lead
TECHNOLOGY
CRMNFLXWDAY

Salesforce Joins the List of Companies With Two CEOs. Here's a Look at How They're Doing

NYSE Stock Market Wall Street Trader
STOCKS
S&PWYNNZS

Dow Closes Over 460 Down on First Confirmed U.S. Omicron Case

Vaccine Lead
JIM CRAMER

Cramer: U.S. government should make Covid vaccine mandatory nationwide

Cathie Wood Lead
INVESTING
FBAAPLAMZN

Cathie Wood: My Stocks Aren't in a Bubble, but Yours May Be

Bitcoin vs. Ethereum Lead
CRYPTOCURRENCY

Ethereum Sees Wild Day as Price Soars to Near Record Levels

Wrong Ways Consumers Choose to Pay off Credit Card Debt
PERSONAL FINANCE

Credit Card Applications Are Soaring to Pre-Pandemic Levels, But Could Inflation Affect Repayment?

PANDORA Jewelry Plans Expansion to Meet Growing Global Demand
INVESTING
PANDORA

Jewelry Chain Pandora Will Stay Away From Amazon And Farfetch, CEO Says

211108EU_600x400
Sponsored Story

EU Next Gen Bonds: A Green Bond Game Changer?