The record setting inflation that was announced Friday didn't hurt U.S. bonds as much as expected and markets seemed to shrug off the number.

While the 6.8% consumer price index climb is concerning, there are signs that the market sees this as temporary — and that the number is both lower than expected and a sign of a topping out.

"The culprit of today's elevated CPI number is indeed temporary," Jeff Klingelhofer, co-head of Thornburg Investment Management said in an email to TheStreet.

U.S. inflation hit a nearly 40-year high in November, according to the Labor Department's consumer-price index that measures how much consumers are paying for goods and services.

"Looking into 2022, I think inflation will moderate to just slightly over the Fed's target, but wages will remain elevated," Klingelhofer said.

While the 6.8% jump was dramatic, it was short of the 7% level that some analysts thought would be a sign of future risk, according to Marketwatch.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell to 1.479% from 1.486% Thursday, the Journal reported.

Despite the sour economic note, all three of the major U.S. indices were trading in the green Friday with investors seemingly shrugging off the bad news.

That is a further inclination that the market believes that inflation has topped out and prices may start to abate, other experts said. For now, however, inflation is firmly in place.

"People see inflation everywhere," David Schassler, portfolio manager of the Inflation Allocation ETF at VanEck, told TheStreet last week.

"They see it everywhere and they're starting to react to it. They're starting to challenge this transitory argument because they see prices rising all around them."