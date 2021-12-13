Infineon, Other Chip Stocks Cited by Cowen on EV Growth

It sees 'accelerating content growth opportunity for power semiconductors in the drivetrains of tomorrow's electric vehicles.'

Cowen has put together a basket of semiconductor stocks that it sees benefiting from the explosive growth in electric vehicle production.

That includes Germany’s Infineon Technologies (IFNNY) , the Netherlands’ NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) - Get NXP Semiconductors NV Report, ON Semiconductor (ON) - Get ON Semiconductor Corporation Report, Switzerland’s STMicroelectronics (STM) - Get STMicroelectronics NV Report and Switzerland’s Wolfspeed (WOLF) . Cowen rates all of the stocks outperform.

“Our best idea for 2022 is the accelerating content growth opportunity for power semiconductors in the drivetrains of tomorrow's electric vehicles,” Cowen semiconductor analysts, led by Matthew Ramsay, wrote in a commentary.

“We believe the automotive industry is going through the most dramatic transformation in its history, driven by the simultaneous disruptive forces of electrification and intelligence/autonomy.

Those trends are picking up speed, with electrification leading the way, Ramsay said.

“We anticipate a tipping point in EV adoption, driven by increased consumer awareness, improving economics, and government/regulatory support.”

That will drive “material power semiconductors growth throughout this decade-plus trend,” he said.

The government/regulator element includes EV mandates and original equipment manufacturer-based consumer tax credits/incentive programs, Ramsay said.

He has a price target $265 for NXPI, up 19% from the recent level of $223.61. The price target is $65 for ON, up 3% from the recent level of $63.12. The price target for STMicro is $60, up 25% from $48.07 recently.

The price target for Wolf is $145, up 30% from $111.69 recently. Ramsay doesn’t have a price-target for Infineon’s dollar-priced shares. For its euro-priced shares (IFX), he has a target of 50 euros, up 25% from 40.01 euros ($56.5) recently.