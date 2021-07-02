TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
4th of July By the Numbers (Video)
4th of July By the Numbers (Video)
Publish date:

Is the Stock Market Open or Closed on Independence Day?

Independence Day in the U.S. for many is a picnic-and-beach day. But are the stock markets open or closed? Read on.
Author:

Independence Day in the U.S. is for many a picnic-and-beach day. But July 4 this year falls on a Sunday, which in the United States isn't a trading day.

So will the major markets open or close for the holiday?

The New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq will, in fact, be closed on Monday, July 5, to celebrate Independence Day. 

It's one of nine full-closing days for the stock market this year. 

TST Recommends

For instance, the stock market will close for Thanksgiving on Thursday, Nov. 25. On Friday, Nov. 26, trading is scheduled for a bit more than a half-day, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET.

Normal stock-trading hours run 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET.

The bond market is scheduled to close at 2 p.m. ET on Friday and will be closed next Monday.

The giant derivatives marketplace CME Group will close next Monday for the holiday.

Jim Cramer's Eye Is on Oil Into the July 4 Holiday

Wall Street NYSE Lead
INVESTING

GTT Communications Shares Suspended by NYSE

Tax Tips for Landlords
Sponsored Story

Tax Tips for Landlords

Lordstown Motors Lead
INVESTING

Lordstown Motors Drops as Justice Department Reportedly Opens Probe

Market Swings Make Happy Traders
MARKETS

S&P 500 and Nasdaq Set Records After Better-Than-Expected Jobs Report

Alphabet Lead
INVESTING

Alphabet Was the Best FAANG Stock in the First Half - Will It Be in the Second Half?

IBM Beats on Top and Bottom Lines, Cloud Sales Rise
INVESTING

IBM President James Whitehurst Steps Down After 14 Months in Post

Alector Lead
INVESTING

Alector Jumps on $2.2B GlaxoSmithKline Drug Development Deal

Trends in Blockchain and Cryptocurrency
INVESTING

Top Trends in Blockchain: A New Generation of Consumers and Investors