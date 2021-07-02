Is the Stock Market Open or Closed on Independence Day?

Independence Day in the U.S. for many is a picnic-and-beach day. But are the stock markets open or closed? Read on.

Independence Day in the U.S. is for many a picnic-and-beach day. But July 4 this year falls on a Sunday, which in the United States isn't a trading day.

So will the major markets open or close for the holiday?

The New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq will, in fact, be closed on Monday, July 5, to celebrate Independence Day.

It's one of nine full-closing days for the stock market this year.

For instance, the stock market will close for Thanksgiving on Thursday, Nov. 25. On Friday, Nov. 26, trading is scheduled for a bit more than a half-day, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET.

Normal stock-trading hours run 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET.

The bond market is scheduled to close at 2 p.m. ET on Friday and will be closed next Monday.

The giant derivatives marketplace CME Group will close next Monday for the holiday.

