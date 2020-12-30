TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Incyte Higher on Plan to Develop Treatment for Myelofibrosis

Incyte and closely held biotech Cellenkos will work together to develop a therapy for patients with myelofibrosis, a rare blood cancer.
Author:
Publish date:

Incyte  (INCY) - Get Report said on Wednesday that it was working with closely held biotech Cellenkos to develop a therapy for patients with myelofibrosis, a rare chronic blood cancer.

The Wilmington, Del., pharmaceutical company said it has an option to acquire exclusive rights to develop and commercialize CK0804, one of the components of the therapy combination, and its genetically modified variants.

Under the collaboration, Cellenkos would be eligible to receive a one-time $20 million licensing fee and any other financial milestones and royalties, if Incyte exercises its global licensing option, a spokesman for Incyte said. 

Cellenkos would be eligible for development, regulatory and sales milestones up to a total of $294.5 million for each genetically modified distinct product arising from the CK0804 program. To reach this figure, any product needs to be approved in multiple territories and for multiple indications, the spokesman said.

Incyte will be responsible for all activities and costs associated with the research, development, and commercialization of the program, according to the company’s statement.

The companies are investigating the combination of Cellenkos’s cryopreserved CXCR4 enriched, allogeneic, umbilical cord blood-derived T-regulatory cells and Incyte's ruxolitinib.

The study, which will be operated by Houston-based Cellenkos, is part of Incyte’s Limber clinical-development program, which is designed to evaluate new treatment strategies for patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms, a group of rare blood cancers.

“This collaboration supports our continued commitment to developing new therapeutic options that may improve and expand treatment options for patients with [myelofibrosis], part of a group of rare blood cancers known as myeloproliferative neoplasms,” Steven Stein, a physician who is chief medical officer at Incyte, said in a statement.

The study is exploring the strategy of redirecting immune modulatory T-regulatory cells to diseased bone marrow, resolving inflammation and helping patients improve, Tara Sadeghi, vice president of clinical operations at Cellenkos, said. 

Incyte is an "ideal partner to evaluate CK0804 in combination with ruxolitinib as a potential treatment for the many patients living with myelofibrosis, especially those who are transfusion-dependent,” Sadeghi said.

At last check Incyte shares were trading up 1.2% at $86.87. They've traded on Wednesday up as much as 4.1%.

27 intel michelmond : Shutterstock
INVESTING

Easy Intel Bulls, Stock Is Still a Prove-It Situation

Sony Disables PlayStation 4 Back Door That Allowed Chinese Users To Download Overseas Games
INVESTING

PS5, Xbox Series X, Nvidia and AMD Graphics Cards Still Selling for Big Premiums

Wall Street Lead
INVESTING

Stocks Higher as U.K. Plans Second Coronavirus Vaccine Rollout

Google Launches Play Pass Games Subscription Service
INVESTING

Apple, Alphabet Register Strong Xmas Sales Gains on Apps

Retail Investors Heartily Join JD.com's 'homecoming' As They Oversubscribe To Hong Kong Public Offer 179 Times
INVESTING

Can JD Rotate Back to Highs and Hit $100?

Tech Giants Alibaba And Tencent Vie For Attention Of Young Chinese On Streaming Video Platform Bilibili
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday: Bilibili, Dermtech

Arcturus Logo Lead
INVESTING

Arcturus to Develop Therapeutic Spray for Cystic Fibrosis

iPhone 12 Lead
INVESTING

Apple iPhones Take 9 of Top 10 Spots in Activations on Xmas Day