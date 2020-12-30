Incyte Higher on Plan to Develop Treatment for Myelofibrosis

Incyte and closely held biotech Cellenkos will work together to develop a therapy for patients with myelofibrosis, a rare blood cancer.

Incyte (INCY) - Get Report said on Wednesday that it was working with closely held biotech Cellenkos to develop a therapy for patients with myelofibrosis, a rare chronic blood cancer.

The Wilmington, Del., pharmaceutical company said it has an option to acquire exclusive rights to develop and commercialize CK0804, one of the components of the therapy combination, and its genetically modified variants.

Under the collaboration, Cellenkos would be eligible to receive a one-time $20 million licensing fee and any other financial milestones and royalties, if Incyte exercises its global licensing option, a spokesman for Incyte said.

Cellenkos would be eligible for development, regulatory and sales milestones up to a total of $294.5 million for each genetically modified distinct product arising from the CK0804 program. To reach this figure, any product needs to be approved in multiple territories and for multiple indications, the spokesman said.

Incyte will be responsible for all activities and costs associated with the research, development, and commercialization of the program, according to the company’s statement.

The companies are investigating the combination of Cellenkos’s cryopreserved CXCR4 enriched, allogeneic, umbilical cord blood-derived T-regulatory cells and Incyte's ruxolitinib.

The study, which will be operated by Houston-based Cellenkos, is part of Incyte’s Limber clinical-development program, which is designed to evaluate new treatment strategies for patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms, a group of rare blood cancers.

“This collaboration supports our continued commitment to developing new therapeutic options that may improve and expand treatment options for patients with [myelofibrosis], part of a group of rare blood cancers known as myeloproliferative neoplasms,” Steven Stein, a physician who is chief medical officer at Incyte, said in a statement.

The study is exploring the strategy of redirecting immune modulatory T-regulatory cells to diseased bone marrow, resolving inflammation and helping patients improve, Tara Sadeghi, vice president of clinical operations at Cellenkos, said.

Incyte is an "ideal partner to evaluate CK0804 in combination with ruxolitinib as a potential treatment for the many patients living with myelofibrosis, especially those who are transfusion-dependent,” Sadeghi said.

At last check Incyte shares were trading up 1.2% at $86.87. They've traded on Wednesday up as much as 4.1%.