Skip to main content
Is Janet Yellen Changing Her Mind About Bitcoin?
Is Janet Yellen Changing Her Mind About Bitcoin?

Increased Hacks During War Boost and Challenge Cybersecurity Firm

Crowdstrike CEO tells Jim Cramer about an increase in cyber attacks

George Kurtz, co-founder, president and CEO of CrowdStrike  (CRWD) - Get CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. Class A Report, the cybersecurity company, told Jim Cramer on a recent episode of "Mad Money" that difficult times like these have made everybody using data realize how important it is to protect it.

Kurtz said that cyberattacks have increased since the war in Ukraine began. He said attackers are hoping the invasion will be a distraction for companies and allow them to gain access. 

Concerns around financial institutions have risen since sanctions on Russia have taken effect, which is why CrowdStrike helps secure 15 of the top 20 financial companies in the world.

CrowdStrike has also partnered with Amazon Web Services  (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report to help secure critical infrastructure in the cloud.

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

Real Money Columnist Stephen 'Sarge' Guilfoyle is positive on CrowdStrike. "I like CrowdStrike. I have for a long while," Guilfoyle wrote recently. "That said, growth has been out of favor, and both CrowdStrike and Zscaler trade at three figure forward looking earnings multiples."

Cramer noted that while CrowdStrike trades at a lofty 20 times earnings, this is one company that is worth it.

Get more trading strategies and investing insights from the contributors on Real Money.


Please note: It is important to remember that you should not buy or sell a stock based on reading one article. Investors should do their homework. For more research and information, consider TheStreet Quant Ratings for a quantitative approach to stock selection. Or, get a daily dose of TheStreet’s smartest insights from its smartest analysts, delivered to your inbox daily via TheStreet Smarts.

Dutch Bros Inc Lead
INVESTING
BROS

Dutch Bros. Coffee Has Big Expansion Plans

By Frank Hartzell
Darkened photo of a tall office building with text overlay that reads "What Is the Wilshire 5,000?"
W

What Is the Wilshire 5,000 and Why Is It Important?

By TheStreet Staff
PlayStation Plus Lead KL
INVESTING
SNEMSFT

Sony Releases a Secret Weapon That May Disrupt Microsoft and Xbox

By Colette Bennett
Jim Cramer: GM Reminds Him How Hard It Is to Own Auto Stocks
TECHNOLOGY
GMVLKAFTSLA

GM Finds an Original Way to Avoid a Shortage of Its Cars

By Luc Olinga
24 alcohol sh
INVESTING

Why Buy Bottom Shelf Stocks?

By Eric Reed
Tesla Lucid Nio Lead
TECHNOLOGY
LCIDTSLAVLKAF

Elon Musk's Tesla Loses Prestigious Crown to Lucid

By Luc Olinga
Pfizer BioNTech Moderna Lead
MARKETS
PFEMRNA

Pfizer, Moderna Win FDA Approval of Fourth Covid Shot

By Martin Baccardax
Apple M1 Chip Lead JS
INVESTING
AAPL

Apple Unleashes New Effort Aimed Squarely at Intel

By Luc Olinga