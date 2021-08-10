TheStreet home
Tesla, Nvidia 3D Systems – On TheStreet Tuesday
IMV Stock Skyrockets on Ovarian Cancer Treatment's 'Promising' Test Results

IMV says the results of a clinical trial for its ovarian cancer treatment 'are very promising.'
IMV  (IMV) - Get Report jumped after the Canadian biotech reported "very promising" results of a clinical trial for its ovarian cancer treatment.

Shares of the Nova Scotia company were rising 26.1% to $2.18. The stock has fallen nearly 31% year to date.

Dow and S&P 500 Set Records as Wall Street Follows Taper Talk

The DeCidE1 Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating maveropepimut-S, or MVP-S, which was formerly known as DPX-Survivac, involved subjects with advanced recurrent ovarian cancer.

"The overall results obtained from the DeCidE1 trial are very promising," Oliver Dorigo, the study's principal investigator and director of the Gynecologic Oncology Service at Stanford University, said in statement. "Treatment was well-tolerated with an overall survival rate of 44.9% at 23.8 months of follow up and a median overall survival of 19.9 months."

Dorigo said the results were particularly encouraging because many subjects in the trial had been heavily pre-treated and 57.9% were platinum resistant.

"We believe that these results support the further clinical study of maveropepimut-S in ovarian cancer," he said.

The trial enrolled 22 subjects with recurrent, advanced platinum-sensitive and resistant ovarian cancer, the company said. 

The study's secondary endpoints included an extensive analysis of collected biological samples and Jeremy Graff, IMV's chief scientific officer, said "translational analyses provide strong evidence that maveropepimut-S successfully elicits the generation of tumor antigen-specific T cells."

"Importantly, these analyses affirm the molecular and cellular mechanism of MVP-S based therapy," he said. 

The American Cancer Society estimated that about 21,410 women will receive a new diagnosis of ovarian cancer in 2021 and roughly 13,770 women will die from the disease.

IMV said in December that trials of its vaccine candidate, DPX-COVID-19, resulted in a favorable safety profile.

