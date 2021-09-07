September 7, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Jim Cramer Remembers 9/11
Publish date:

Impossible Foods Plant-Based Nuggets in Stores by End of September

Impossible Foods launches a plant-based chicken nugget substitute that's arriving in U.S. grocery stores by the end of September.
Author:

Beyond Meat  (BYND) - Get Beyond Meat, Inc. Report rival Impossible Foods on Tuesday launched its plant-based chicken nuggets across a select few restaurants in the U.S. and announced plans to bring the meatless offering to grocery stores by the end of the month.

Shares of Beyond Meat traded slightly lower, down 0.64% to $114.23.

Impossible Foods' meatless chicken nuggets use soy as the protein source, CNBC reported. However, unlike its meat-free burgers and sausage, the nuggets do not contain heme, which is produced from genetically modified yeast.

Impossible's nuggets come a few months after Beyond Meat launched its plant-based chicken tenders, made of faba beans, peas and other ingredients at U.S. restaurants in July.

TheStreet Recommends

Beyond Meat Unveils Plant-Based Chicken Tenders at U.S. Eateries

The Redwood, Calif., company's alternative meat nuggets are available at restaurant chains like chef David Chang’s Fuku, Fat Brands’ Fatburger and Dog Haus among others.

“We are tremendously excited about our Impossible Nuggets. But this launch isn’t really about nuggets. It’s about the historic inflection point we’ve reached. For the first time, consumers unquestionably prefer meat made from plants instead of meat from an iconic animal,” said Chief Executive Pat Brown, in a statement.

Retailers including Walmart  (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report, Albertsons  (ACI) - Get Albertsons Cos. Inc. Report, Kroger  (KR) - Get Kroger Co. (KR) Report, Gelsons, Safeway, ShopRite and Giant stores will begin stocking the impossible chicken nuggets made from plants in the frozen food aisle later this month, the company said in a statement.

Over the next three months, Impossible plans to have the chicken substitute in more than 10,000 grocery stores nationwide.

Match Group Lead
INVESTING

Five Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday: Match, Spotify, Netflix

Hong Kong Stocks Surrender Gains As Covid-19 Cases Trigger Curbs In China While Mainland Funds Retreat
INVESTING

Barclays Raises its Year-End S&P 500 Target to 4,600

Stocks Close Higher as Wall Street Dissects New Tax Laws
INVESTING

Nasdaq Ends at Record, Dow Sinks as September Test Looms

Apple Lead
INVESTING

Ford Drives Off With Apple Car Project Executive

Blackstone Purchases TeamHealth for $6.1 Billion
INVESTING

Blackstone to Buy Smart Access Device Owner for $5 Billion

11 Disneyland Calif photo disney
INVESTING

Hulu to Raise Prices for its Services on October 8

Volkswagen Goes Retro With a Surprisingly Cool Beetle Dune
INVESTING

Automakers Still Worried About Global Chip Shortage

Cresco Labs Lead
INVESTING

Cresco Closes $90 Million Deal For Massachusetts Cannabis Company