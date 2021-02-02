Immunovant Tumbles After Halting Eye-Drug Trial

Immunovant paused dosing for an eye-drug trial but intends to pursue development of the candidate after discussions with regulators.

Immunovant (IMVT) - Get Report shares slumped on Tuesday after the biopharma said it was voluntarily pausing dosing in its clinical trials for an eye-disease drug, IMVT-1401, "out of an abundance of caution."

Shares of the New York company at last check dropped 44% to $24.13.

Immunovant said in a statement that it learned of a physiological signal consisting of elevated total cholesterol and low-density lipoprotein levels in thyroid-eye-disease patients treated in a Phase 2b trial of IMVT-1401.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the company has decided to voluntarily pause dosing in ongoing clinical studies in both [thyroid eye disease] and in warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia," Immunovant said.

The pause would enable the company "to inform patients, investigators, and regulators as well as to modify the monitoring program," Immunovant said.

During the study, cholesterol parameters were tested at 12 weeks and and at week 20 following eight weeks off drug.

Based on preliminary, unblinded data from about 40 patients through week 12, mean LDL cholesterol at week 12 increased by about 65% in the 680mg dose group, by about 40% in the 340mg dose group, and did not increase in the control group.

Average HDL and triglyceride levels increased to a much lesser degree, Immunovant said.

Harbour BioMed holds the license for IMVT-1401 in greater China. That company told Immunovant that it had not seen similar increases in cholesterol among Chinese patients with myasthenia gravis and idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, based on its preliminary review of blinded data in continuing clinical studies.

Cholesterol levels were not measured in prior clinical trials of IMVT-1401 in myasthenia gravis and in healthy subjects, the company said.

Immunovant said it intended to continue to pursue development of IMVT-1401 after discussion and agreement with regulators regarding protocol modifications.