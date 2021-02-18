Immunome Skyrockets on Isolation of COVID Antibodies

Immunome says it isolated antibodies that can blunt several COVID types, including the deadly South African mutant.

Immunome (IMNM) - Get Report exploded higher Thursday after the biopharmaceutical company said it has isolated antibodies that can blunt several COVID types.

That includes the deadly South African mutant that has proven resistant to vaccines and antibodies. Immunome isolated the antibodies in pseudo-virus testing.

The stock was trading at $55, up 147.52%, and has skyrocketed 317% in the past six months amid investor enthusiasm for its COVID treatment.

Immunome has focused on a combination of antibodies to treat the coronavirus.

“This effort is part of the company’s ongoing program to develop a cocktail of antibodies targeting spike and non-spike proteins that can serve as a prophylaxis or a treatment for COVID-19,” the company said.

“Immunome’s COVID-19 antibody research demonstrates that SARS-CoV-2 “super-responders” who recover from SARS-CoV-2 mount a robust immune response to a broad range of viral targets, including spike and non-spike proteins,” the company said.

Further, “Immunome’s research shows that certain of our antibodies neutralize pseudo viruses expressing the spike protein of the South African Variant,” Immunome said.

“Our findings underscore the power of Immunome’s discovery engine to quickly identify antibodies that are broadly effective against SARS-CoV-2 and its variants,” said Chief Executive said Purnanand Sarma.

“Of note, Immunome’s discovery engine has identified antibodies that bind to conserved epitopes of SARS-CoV-1 and SARS-CoV-2 spike, as well as to other non-spike targets. We believe that our comprehensive strategy could combat the negative impact of escape mutants. We are encouraged by these results and plan to continue development efforts on these antibodies,” the CEO added.