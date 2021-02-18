TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Immunome Skyrockets on Isolation of COVID Antibodies

Immunome says it isolated antibodies that can blunt several COVID types, including the deadly South African mutant.
Author:
Publish date:

Immunome  (IMNM) - Get Report exploded higher Thursday after the biopharmaceutical company said it has isolated antibodies that can blunt several COVID types.

That includes the deadly South African mutant that has proven resistant to vaccines and antibodies. Immunome isolated the antibodies in pseudo-virus testing.

The stock was trading at $55, up 147.52%, and has skyrocketed 317% in the past six months amid investor enthusiasm for its COVID treatment.

Immunome has focused on a combination of antibodies to treat the coronavirus.

“This effort is part of the company’s ongoing program to develop a cocktail of antibodies targeting spike and non-spike proteins that can serve as a prophylaxis or a treatment for COVID-19,” the company said.

“Immunome’s COVID-19 antibody research demonstrates that SARS-CoV-2 “super-responders” who recover from SARS-CoV-2 mount a robust immune response to a broad range of viral targets, including spike and non-spike proteins,” the company said.

Further, “Immunome’s research shows that certain of our antibodies neutralize pseudo viruses expressing the spike protein of the South African Variant,” Immunome said.

“Our findings underscore the power of Immunome’s discovery engine to quickly identify antibodies that are broadly effective against SARS-CoV-2 and its variants,” said Chief Executive said Purnanand Sarma.

“Of note, Immunome’s discovery engine has identified antibodies that bind to conserved epitopes of SARS-CoV-1 and SARS-CoV-2 spike, as well as to other non-spike targets. We believe that our comprehensive strategy could combat the negative impact of escape mutants. We are encouraged by these results and plan to continue development efforts on these antibodies,” the CEO added.

Tags
terms:
PharmaceuticalsBiotechnology
Stock Market Lead
MARKETS

S&P 500 Wavers as Bond Yields Continue Their Ascent

Palantir Lead
INVESTING

Alphabet, Tilray, Roku: Latest Upgrades and Downgrades

Stock Traders New York Stock Exchange Lead
INVESTING

When Short Selling Is Done Wrong

Invitae Lead
INVESTING

Invitae Lifted to Buy on Growth Potential and Cost Controls

Is Silver Proving to be the Comeback Kid? - Veteran Trader
INVESTING

Silver Is in a Tight Range - Can It Still Move Higher?

Palantir
INVESTING

Palantir Jumps After Cathie Wood's Ark Firms Take Stake

Energous Lead
INVESTING

Energous Shares Skyrocket on Apple Battery Rumors

Apple Lead
INVESTING

Apple Reportedly in Talks to Buy Sensors for Self-Driving Cars