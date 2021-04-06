TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Premarket Movers Tuesday - Illumina, ViacomCBS, Snap, Acadia

Stocks moving in premarket trading Tuesday include Illumina, Duck Creek Technologies, ViacomCBS, Snap and Acadia Pharmaceuticals.
Author:
Publish date:

Stock futures edged lower Tuesday after Wall Street closed at fresh records.

Dow Futures Ease From Record Highs but Pandemic Recovery Rolls On

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading Tuesday.

1. Illumina ILMN | Up 10.04%

Shares of Illumina  (ILMN) - Get Report jumped in premarket trading Tuesday after the biotech company said it expects first-quarter sales to top $1 billion thanks to "record" orders and revenue growth in its gene-sequencing and related businesses.

2. Duck Creek Technologies DCT | Up 2.8%

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies  (DCT) - Get Report were rising early Tuesday after the enterprise software provider gave better-than-expected guidance for the fiscal third quarter and year.

Duck Creek Tech expects revenue between $250 million to $254.5 million in fiscal 2021, ahead of analysts' estimates of $249.4 million.

For the fiscal third quarter, Duck Creek Tech expects revenue between $62.5 million to $64.5 million, also topping analysts' estimates of $61.7 million.

3. ViacomCBS VIACA | Down 1.07%

Shares of ViacomCBS  (VIACA) - Get Report slipped Tuesday in premarket trading after Credit Suisse  (CS) - Get Report reportedly sold additional blocks of stocks linked to the unwinding of massive equity positions within Archegos Capital Management that totaled more than $2 billion.

4. Snap SNAP | Up 2.75%

Snap  (SNAP) - Get Report gained 2.77% in premarket trading after shares of the parent of Snapchat were upgraded to overweight from neutral by Atlantic Equities.

5. Acadia Pharmaceuticals ACAD | Down 2.17%

Shares of Acadia Pharmaceuticals  (ACAD) - Get Report dropped Tuesday in premarket trading after the Food and Drug Administration rejected its new drug application for Nuplazid to treat hallucinations and delusions associated with dementia-related psychosis.

The stock fell more than 17% on Monday.

Tags
terms:
StocksInvesting
Digital Sports Cards
INVESTING

Topps Reportedly Set to Go Public Via SPAC

Chipotle Lead
INVESTING

Chipotle Target Lifted at Truist on Price Rises, Margin Potential

Royal Caribbean Whips Carnival and Norwegian in This Area
INVESTING

Norwegian Unveils Plan to Resume U.S. Cruises on July 4

Dow Futures Lead
MARKETS

Dow Rally, Credit Suisse, Bitcoin, Baylor: 5 Things You Must Know Tuesday

Fastly Lead
JIM CRAMER

'Mad Money' Lightning Round: Fastly, Taiwan Semiconductor

These Are the Biggest Retirement Mistakes You Can Make
RETIREMENT

Are You Ready for the New Retirement After COVID?

business ribbon cutting opening sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

The Best Countries to Start a Business

Propane
FUTURES

Outdoor Heating, Asia Demand Drives a Propane Surge