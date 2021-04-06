Premarket Movers Tuesday - Illumina, ViacomCBS, Snap, Acadia

Stock futures edged lower Tuesday after Wall Street closed at fresh records.

Dow Futures Ease From Record Highs but Pandemic Recovery Rolls On

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading Tuesday.

1. Illumina ILMN | Up 10.04%

Shares of Illumina (ILMN) - Get Report jumped in premarket trading Tuesday after the biotech company said it expects first-quarter sales to top $1 billion thanks to "record" orders and revenue growth in its gene-sequencing and related businesses.

2. Duck Creek Technologies DCT | Up 2.8%

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies (DCT) - Get Report were rising early Tuesday after the enterprise software provider gave better-than-expected guidance for the fiscal third quarter and year.

Duck Creek Tech expects revenue between $250 million to $254.5 million in fiscal 2021, ahead of analysts' estimates of $249.4 million.

For the fiscal third quarter, Duck Creek Tech expects revenue between $62.5 million to $64.5 million, also topping analysts' estimates of $61.7 million.

3. ViacomCBS VIACA | Down 1.07%

Shares of ViacomCBS (VIACA) - Get Report slipped Tuesday in premarket trading after Credit Suisse (CS) - Get Report reportedly sold additional blocks of stocks linked to the unwinding of massive equity positions within Archegos Capital Management that totaled more than $2 billion.

4. Snap SNAP | Up 2.75%

Snap (SNAP) - Get Report gained 2.77% in premarket trading after shares of the parent of Snapchat were upgraded to overweight from neutral by Atlantic Equities.

5. Acadia Pharmaceuticals ACAD | Down 2.17%

Shares of Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) - Get Report dropped Tuesday in premarket trading after the Food and Drug Administration rejected its new drug application for Nuplazid to treat hallucinations and delusions associated with dementia-related psychosis.

The stock fell more than 17% on Monday.