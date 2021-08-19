August 19, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shots For All Americans Starting September 20
COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shots For All Americans Starting September 20
Publish date:

Illumina Stock Stumbles on Analysts Reaction to Grail Deal

Analysts react negatively to genetic sequencing company Illumina completing its $7.1 billion purchase of Grail.
Author:

Illumina  (ILMN) - Get Report shares tumbled Thursday as analysts reacted negatively to the genetic sequencing company completing its $7.1 billion purchase of Grail.

Illumina founded Grail, which is working on genetic cancer tests, and spun it off in 2017.

The problem is that Illumina closed the repurchase of Grail despite its failure to get approval yet from the Federal Trade Commission and European regulators.

Illumina stock traded Thursday at $467.82, down 8%.

SVB Leerink’s Puneet Souda downgraded the stock to perform from outperform and reduced his price target to $425 from $510.

Illumina’s closing of the Grail deal is “unlikely to help,” given the uncertainty, he said, according to Bloomberg.

TheStreet Recommends

Illumina is “locking in significant dilution in 2022, [without] a clear line of sight of true integration and despite an uncertain regulatory process that holds potential to drag into 2025 with material fines,” Souda said.

The product cycle won’t help much, and Illumina’s earnings face difficult comparisons in coming quarters, he said.

Citi analyst Patrick Donnelly termed the Grail announcement “a confusing one” that could alienate regulators.

“We could not find any precedent for an acquirer intentionally closing a deal ahead of regulatory approval, particularly in a case where the approval process has been somewhat contentious with the outcome uncertain,” he said.

Evercore analyst Vijay Kumar called the deal announcement “an offensive strike” against apparent delays by regulators.

The “maverick move” prevents the FTC from filing a preliminary injunction and speeds up a Grail development timelines, he said. 

Tags
terms:
HealthMergers and Acquisitions
Ford Returns Cash to Shareholders, Maintains Guidance
INVESTING

Ford Stock Slides as Toyota Slashes Production, Volkswagen Warns on Chip Shortage

Jim Cramer -- Arconic Earnings Selloff Could Be Your Buying Opportunity
MARKETS

Stocks Pare Losses as Fed Talks Tapering and Wall Street Worries About Growth

2. Cisco faces some big challenges
INVESTING

Cisco Stock Higher, Analysts Mostly Bullish Following Quarterly Report

Federal Reserve Jerome Powell Lead
JIM CRAMER

Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Pressuring Powell to Act Now 'Is Silly'

Watch Jim Cramer on TheStreet 8/19
JIM CRAMER

Watch Live: Jim Cramer on Nvidia, Robinhood, Facebook, Markets

Kohl's Lead
INVESTING

Kohl's Stock Active After Blasting Earnings, Boosting 2021 Outlook

Macy's Lead
INVESTING

Macy's Stock Leaps After Smashing Earnings Forecast, Reinstating Dividend

Nvidia Lead
INVESTING

Nvidia Stock Jumps on Game-Driven Earnings, Forecast Beat; Arm Deal 'Taking Longer'