Illumina Stock Stumbles on Analysts Reaction to Grail Deal

Analysts react negatively to genetic sequencing company Illumina completing its $7.1 billion purchase of Grail.

Illumina (ILMN) - Get Report shares tumbled Thursday as analysts reacted negatively to the genetic sequencing company completing its $7.1 billion purchase of Grail.

Illumina founded Grail, which is working on genetic cancer tests, and spun it off in 2017.

The problem is that Illumina closed the repurchase of Grail despite its failure to get approval yet from the Federal Trade Commission and European regulators.

Illumina stock traded Thursday at $467.82, down 8%.

SVB Leerink’s Puneet Souda downgraded the stock to perform from outperform and reduced his price target to $425 from $510.

Illumina’s closing of the Grail deal is “unlikely to help,” given the uncertainty, he said, according to Bloomberg.

Illumina is “locking in significant dilution in 2022, [without] a clear line of sight of true integration and despite an uncertain regulatory process that holds potential to drag into 2025 with material fines,” Souda said.

The product cycle won’t help much, and Illumina’s earnings face difficult comparisons in coming quarters, he said.

Citi analyst Patrick Donnelly termed the Grail announcement “a confusing one” that could alienate regulators.

“We could not find any precedent for an acquirer intentionally closing a deal ahead of regulatory approval, particularly in a case where the approval process has been somewhat contentious with the outcome uncertain,” he said.

Evercore analyst Vijay Kumar called the deal announcement “an offensive strike” against apparent delays by regulators.

The “maverick move” prevents the FTC from filing a preliminary injunction and speeds up a Grail development timelines, he said.