IHS Markit slashed its 2021 and 2022 forecasts for auto output due to the semiconductor shortage.

The London research firm sliced its estimate by 6.2%, or 5.02 million units, to 75.8 million units for this year.

For 2022, it cut its estimate by 9.3%, or 8.45 million units, to 82.6 million units.

“This is the largest single adjustment to the outlook in what has been a turbulent past nine months,” the economic research firm said.

“We estimate that 1.44 million units of production were lost in Q1 and a further 2.6 million units in Q2,” IHS said.

“Currently Q3 losses are running at 3.1 million units and rising.”

The global semiconductor shortage is the culprit, of course.

“The outlook for Q4 now reflects heightened risk, as challenges to the supply chain -- primarily semiconductors -- remain entrenched,” IHS said.

"Recently Toyota communicated that it will be reducing build targets in October, following the announcement of a 40% cut to the September plan.

"[And] this is symptomatic of the ongoing volatility in the sector and the continued lack of visibility beyond the very short term.”

As for chips, “we began to recognize an issue emerging in early June, which was affecting what are described as back-end processes (packaging and testing) within the semiconductor sector,” IHS said.

“The back-end issue is focused on operations located in Malaysia.

“It is this back-end disruption that we see as most influential to what we now expect in the remainder of 2021. The two-and-a-half-month backlog that has built up since June will take time to clear and is anticipated to extend well into 2022.”