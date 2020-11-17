TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

IHOP Parent Dine Brands Taps Realogy's John Peyton CEO

Dine Brands said that it named Realogy executive John Peyton CEO of the parent of IHOP and Applebee's, effective in January.
Author:
Publish date:

Dine Brands (DIN) - Get Report, parent of restaurant chains IHOP and Applebee's, named John Peyton chief executive. 

Peyton, currently president and chief executive of Realogy Holdings'  (RLGY) - Get Report Franchise Group, will succeed Steve Joyce, who earlier this year said he would step down from Dine Brands. 

Joyce has served as CEO of Dine Brands since September 2017. 

Dine Brands, Glendale, Calif., operates more than 3,500 restaurants in 17 countries.

Realogy Holdings, Madison, N.J., franchises real estate brands, including Better Homes and Gardens, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Corcoran Group, Sotheby's International and others. 

Peyton's resume includes 21 years of experience in consumer franchised businesses, according to Dine Brands. 

At Realogy Franchise Group Peyton "[drove] significant growth during one of the most challenging markets in the industry's history," the company said.

Realogy appointed Susan Yannaccone as president and CEO of the Franchise Group. She joined Realogy in 2015; before that move she had more than 15 years of franchise experience in commercial and residential real estate. 

Yannaccone recently launched "What Moves Her," a campaign focused on helping women in real estate develop their professional goals and leadership in the industry, Realogy said in a statement.

Dine Brands shares were down 2.9% to $62.90 in afternoon trading Tuesday. 

Jim Cramer Lead
JIM CRAMER

Jim Cramer on Amazon Pharmacy's Impact on CVS, What's Driving Markets Tuesday

Amazon Could Bring Down Prescription Drug Prices Following PillPack Deal
INVESTING

Trading Walgreens and CVS as Amazon Enters Pharmacy Space

What to Watch Tuesday: Home Depot and TJX Companies Earnings
INVESTING

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Home Depot Falls

New York Stock Exchange Lead
MARKETS

Dow Falls but Off Lows as Vaccine Rally Pauses; Nasdaq Trades Higher

Roger Ferguson Lead
INVESTING

TIAA CEO Ferguson to Retire; Is Said to Be Treasury Secretary Candidate

Apple Event October 13 Lead
INVESTING

Apple's M1 Macs Blow Away Intel-Powered Models in First Reviews

An imported Tesla Model X, with its famous folding rear doors, at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing on September 5. Photo: EPA-EFE
INVESTING

Tesla Could Break Out on S&P 500 Inclusion - How to Trade It Now

DraftKings Lead
INVESTING

DraftKings Jumps on Street-High Price Target Initiation at Loop