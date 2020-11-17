IHOP Parent Dine Brands Taps Realogy's John Peyton CEO

Dine Brands said that it named Realogy executive John Peyton CEO of the parent of IHOP and Applebee's, effective in January.

Dine Brands (DIN) - Get Report, parent of restaurant chains IHOP and Applebee's, named John Peyton chief executive.

Peyton, currently president and chief executive of Realogy Holdings' (RLGY) - Get Report Franchise Group, will succeed Steve Joyce, who earlier this year said he would step down from Dine Brands.

Joyce has served as CEO of Dine Brands since September 2017.

Dine Brands, Glendale, Calif., operates more than 3,500 restaurants in 17 countries.

Realogy Holdings, Madison, N.J., franchises real estate brands, including Better Homes and Gardens, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Corcoran Group, Sotheby's International and others.

Peyton's resume includes 21 years of experience in consumer franchised businesses, according to Dine Brands.

At Realogy Franchise Group Peyton "[drove] significant growth during one of the most challenging markets in the industry's history," the company said.

Realogy appointed Susan Yannaccone as president and CEO of the Franchise Group. She joined Realogy in 2015; before that move she had more than 15 years of franchise experience in commercial and residential real estate.

Yannaccone recently launched "What Moves Her," a campaign focused on helping women in real estate develop their professional goals and leadership in the industry, Realogy said in a statement.

Dine Brands shares were down 2.9% to $62.90 in afternoon trading Tuesday.