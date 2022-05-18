Iconic Sports Franchise Heads to Las Vegas

The city will host one of the most famous names in sports.

Las Vegas’ whole selling point is that there’s always something to do. Want to see a show, catch a musical legend or gamble the night away? That’s literally what the city was made for.

But you can also see soccer there, if that’s your thing.

Because Las Vegas has long been one of the world’s biggest tourist centers, it has a more international feeling to it than many other major American cities.

No one would ever call the definitely gaudy city “cosmopolitan,” but it certainly is worldly, in all senses of the term.

So as a special treat for fans of the world’s most popular sport, Vegas will be hosting a match-up between two of the biggest names in soccer (or football, as it's called everywhere else in the world).

Which Soccer Teams Are Playing In Vegas?

Chelsea FC will face off against Club America on July 16 at Allegiant Stadium.

The popularity of soccer has steadily grown in America, as it has displaced hockey to become the fourth most popular team sport in the country.

So American soccer fans likely already know what a big deal that match up is.

Chelsea is a two-time Champions League and six-time English Premier League champion, featuring several athletes who are headed to the 2022 World Cup, and this match is part of a tour ahead of their 2022 Premier League season.

Club América, or Club de Fútbol América S.A. de C.V., is located in Mexico City, and is one of the most popular football clubs in Mexico. It has won a record 13 titles in Mexico's top league.

“We’ve always had a lot of success on our US tours, taking so many fans to the stadiums and giving them the opportunity to see Chelsea FC play live,” Petr Cech, Chelsea FC technical and performance adviser said in a statement.

"We have a huge fan base in the U.S. that we’ve proudly built, and we’ve seen that fan base getting bigger and bigger every year,” Cech said.

This will be the third match-up between Chelsea and Club America. The previous two also took place in America, and Chelsea won both of them.

Following that match-up, Chelsea's U.S. tour will end at the Florida Cup, with a match-up with English Premier League rivals Arsenal at Orlando's Camping World Stadium on Saturday, July 23.

Allegiant Stadium Is Trying To Staff Up

Located at nearby Paradise, Allegiant Stadium opened two years ago. Its nearly $2 billion price tag was partially paid for by the state of Nevada, which contributed $750 million in public money. That price tag was partially paid for by 0.88% tax on hotel rooms in Clark County.

The stadium, which is the home field for the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders, is trying to staff up ahead of the summer.

Allegiant is holding a two-day event on May 22 and 23, in hopes of hiring 1,800 part-time positions. The NFL, like many other industries, has been struggling to find enough workers in areas such as hospitality, food service, security, ticketing, customer service and custodial.