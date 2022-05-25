A Legendary Name Is Coming to the Las Vegas Strip

Caesars has decided to bring back a prominent name as part of a huge revamp of one of its signature properties.

Las Vegas has a lot of legends. It's hard to imagine that Wayne Newton or Carrot Top would reach iconic superstar status anywhere else.

The city also boasts lots of legendary names, like Frank Sinatra, the Rat Pack, and less-savory characters like Bugsy Siegel.

Sin City also has its share of icons that aren't people. Some of those come and go, like what's happening now with the famed Mirage Volcano. That attraction will soon make way for a Hard Rock Guitar Hotel and, well, no one's likely to rebuild a giant volcano elsewhere on the Strip.

In Las Vegas, however, some icons get to make a comeback. Caesars has already released its plans rebrand its Bally's Casino under its Horseshoe brand. Now, the company has quietly shared plans to bring another key Las Vegas name back inside the revamped casino.

Image Source: Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Turning Bally's Into Horseshoe

Caesars licenses the Bally's name from Bally's Corp. (BALY) - Get Bally's Corporation Report, which plans to use the name on its Tropicana Strip property. That positions Caesars to rebrand the casino, and it has picked a legendary name from its brand roster.

The Horseshoe name has a long legacy in downtown Las Vegas, as does the legendary Las Vegas figure Jack Binion

That property, located on Fremont Street, now carries the Binion's name, and there has not been a Horseshoe in Vegas for decades. That will change when Bally's gets rebranded.

"Since 1951 Horseshoe Casinos have been the home of the best odds, highest limits, and biggest jackpots," Caesars said in a news release.

"Started by a gambler for gamblers, at its heart, Horseshoe is about making a gaming experience that is right for the gambler. Over the years, as the brand expanded to markets across the country, Horseshoe has stayed true to its heritage, holding on to the thrilling spirit of no-limit betting.

"That spirit will come alive this summer as World Series of Poker returns to its roots, having been first played at original Horseshoe in 1970, as it moves to the Strip for the very first time."

Caesars operates casinos under the Horseshoe name in markets including Baltimore and the Fort Lauderdale, Fla., area. It make sense for the company to return the iconic brand to the Strip, given the cache it holds in the city.

As part of the renovations -- which will include a revised exterior, new entertainment and food and beverage options, and a reimagined casino floor and public areas -- the new Horseshoe will also bring a prominent steakhouse to the Las Vegas Strip.

A Famous Name Comes to the Las Vegas Strip

Early in the pandemic, BLT Steak closed its location inside Bally's. That steakhouse will be replaced by Jack Binion's Steak, which also operates a steakhouse on the top floor of Binion's on Fremont Street.

"Named after Jack Binion, former president and chief operating officer of Horseshoe Casino and son of original Horseshoe Club owner Benny Binion, the restaurant ties into the rich history of Horseshoe,” Casino.org quoted from a company statement.

The new Jack Binion's Steak will open in time for the World Series of Poker, which begins May 31 and runs through June 20. Caesars has not commented on a specific opening date.

"Fans of the famous Top of Binion’s Steakhouse at Binion’s Gambling Hall in downtown Las Vegas need not fret. That venue will not be affected be the new restaurant on the Strip," Casino.org added.

Jack Binion’s Steak has locations at Caesars casinos in Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, and Mississippi.