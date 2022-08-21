Iconic Las Vegas Strip Resort/Casino Getting a Huge Makeover

Some of Sin City's most famous casinos have been undergoing big changes and another famous property has joined that list.

Most Las Vegas mega-resort/casinos have a theme or a visual look designed to make them stand out. Caesars Palace, Caesars Entertainment's (CZR) , signature property evokes the grandeur of Rome with huge columns and statues dominating its landscape.

The company's Paris Las Vegas has its signature miniature (but still giant) take on the Eiffel Tower while Caesars' soon-to-be-sold Flamingo uses its namesake bird's pink color to tie the theme together even in parts of the property where the flamingo habitat is not visible.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) uses similar bold design choices at some of its properties. Luxor is literally shaped like an Egyptian pyramid which forces some of its elevators to move sideways as they travel up and down. The company's Excalibur property is built to look like a castle complete with turrets, ramparts, and well, everything you would expect except a moat.

Now, MGM has big plans to renovate another one of its highly-themed casino/resorts, New York-New York that's designed to lean more fully into making the hotel/casino represent the "city that doesn't sleep."

Image source: MGM Resorts International

MGM Brings More New York to New York-New York

MGM plans to renovate its New York-New York casino with a massive remodel of its 1,830 rooms and 155 of the hotel's suites. The $63 million project, which is being overseen by HVS Design, "will feature vibrant new designs and upgraded in-room amenities that will appeal to travelers from around the world," according to a press release.

The goal of the remodel is to make New York-New York more New York. That doesn't mean bringing in hot dog carts and all-night horn honking. Instead, the redesign will draw "Las Vegas and New York City. The remodel features design details that harken to New York City, such as rooms with exposed faux brick walls and accent colors such as Big Apple Red and Taxicab Yellow."

It's not meant to be over-the-top (like the giant Statue of Liberty out front). Instead, the design will subtly be evocative of New York while bringing in modern conveniences such as moveable work surfaces, readily available USB/USB-C power outlets, and additional shelving and closet space.

“It’s an exciting time at New York-New York. We recently launched Cirque du Soleil’s Mad Apple show to tremendous feedback from our guests.” said Michael Neubecker, the resort’s President & COO. “To embark on a remodel of our rooms and suites is the next step in keeping the resort fresh and giving guests new reasons to visit. Whether coming for business or pleasure, guests will find our new rooms offer a stylish and modern respite as they enjoy the excitement of Las Vegas.”

The project is expected to be completed by summer 2023.

Caesars Has a Major Renovation Under Way Too

While MGM plans to enhance what it already has at New York-New York, rival Caesars plans to fully redo one of its Las Vegas Strip properties. Work has already begun to rebrand the company's Ballys property under its gambler-friendly Horseshoe brand.

The Horseshoe name has a long tradition in Las Vegas that traces back to legendary gambler Jack Binion, whose name adorns the Binions property in downtown Las Vegas. That casino on Fremont Street once went under the Horseshow moniker that will soon debut on the Las Vegas Strip.

"Since 1951 Horseshoe Casinos have been the home of the best odds, highest limits, and biggest jackpots," Caesars said in a press release. "Started by a gambler for gamblers, at its heart, Horseshoe is about making a gaming experience that is right for the gambler. Over the years, as the brand expanded to markets across the country, Horseshoe has stayed true to its heritage, holding on to the thrilling spirit of no-limit betting."

The new Horseshoe should be completed by spring 2023.