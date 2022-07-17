Iconic Las Vegas Strip Resort Casino Likely to Shut Down

A famous brand will disappear on the iconic 4.2 mile stretch of road but that's not the full story.

A long list of iconic (and not-so-iconic) names have come and gone on the Las Vegas Strip.

While the current lineup of Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts International casinos has been relatively stable, that has not always been true on on the Las Vegas Strip and in the greater Las Vegas-area.

In recent years, the Hard Rock and even a WWE casino (really) came an went without much ceremony, but that hardly compares the list of names that once stood tall and later (in most cases) were imploded. The Dunes met that fate in 1993, while the Sands made way for the Venetian on the Strip and the one-time Hacienda became Circus -Circus.

The one-time Aladdin is now where Caesars Planet Hollywood sits on the Las Vegas Strip and El Rancho, which burned down, will eventually become the long-awaited Fontainebleau resort. In addition Boardwalk and the Stardust -- big names in their day -- were razed to make way for something new.

Now, a legendary casino name will pass into history (perhaps to be revived on another property) and, while something new will rise at the site, it's possible that the property could remain closed for a long period of time.

Mirage Set to Close During Hard Rock Transition

MGM sold the Mirage to Hard Rock International in late 2021. That transaction has not officially closed, but when it does, you can expect major changes at the property.

It has already become well-known that the Mirage Volcano will eventually be closed to make way for a Guitar Hotel, like Hard Rock's signature property in the Fort Lauderdale area. The company has been vague about its plans for the Mirage towers, but some new details have emerged.

"Looking ahead, Hard Rock also recently announced property expansion in Las Vegas, set to open in 2025, and Athens in 2026,” Casino.org reported.

It's likely, but not confirmed by Hard Rock, that Mirage could close for an extended period during the renovation.

Employees at one of the main theater productions reached out to TheStreet earlier this year and shared that they had only been given one-year contract extensions. They suggested that there would at least be an interruption of their production during construction.

Hard Rock has the right to use the Mirage name for up to three years royalty free. It's expected that the property will be rebranded Hard Rock Las Vegas (or something similar) once construction is complete. The company has not confirmed any plans to close the resort or remove the volcano.

Las Vegas Loses Mirage, Gains a Guitar Hotel

MGM essentially traded the Mirage for Cosmopolitan, which it bought at roughly the same time.

"Now I've mentioned in the past that we are happy with the amount of exposure we currently have in Las Vegas," Bill Hornbuckle said during the company's third-quarter earnings call. "As such, we are currently in the early stages of a process to sell the operations of the Mirage. Doing so will allow us to maintain our existing Las Vegas exposure while focusing on the complementary and diverse nature of our offerings in our hometown."

Hard Rock, which is the gaming arm of the Seminole Tribe, will become the first Native American tribe to operate a casino on the Las Vegas Strip.

Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment, which owns Mohegan Sun in Connecticut, runs the casino at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas whileSan Manuel Band of Mission Indians of California bought the off-Strip Palms Casino earlier this year.

The recently reopened Palms includes more than 700 hotel rooms and suites, multiple casual and upscale dining options, meeting and convention space, a 2,500-seat theater, pool and spa, and Palms Place condominiums. It's also home to a deep lineup of restaurants from famous chefs. Bobby Flay, Gordon Ramsay, Guy Fieri, Robert Irvine, Wolfgang Puck, and "Iron Chef" Michael Symon, who will bring back his Mabel's BBQ brand to Palms.