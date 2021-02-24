ICON to Buy PRA Health in $12 Billion Cash-and-Stock Deal

Drug and medical device maker ICON agrees to buy PRA Health Sciences in a cash-and-stock transaction valued at about $12 billion.

Drug and medical device maker ICON (ICLR) - Get Report said Wednesday it agreed to buy PRA Health Sciences (PRAH) - Get Report in a cash-and-stock transaction valued at approximately $12 billion.

Under terms of the deal, Dublin-based ICON will pay PRA Health Sciences shareholders $80 in cash and 0.4125 a share of Icon stock, roughly a 30% premium to PRA’s closing price Tuesday of $127.73.

Upon closing, ICON shareholders will own about 66% of the combined company, while PRA shareholders will own about 34%.

Shares of PRA Health were up 20.53% at $153.95 in trading on Wednesday. Shares of ICON were down 5.28% at $197.60 on the Nasdaq.

The combined company, which will be headquartered in Dublin, will create a “new paradigm for accelerating clinical research and bringing new medicines and devices to market,” ICON CEO Steve Butler said in a statement Wednesday, adding that the transaction will be “highly accretive from full-year one post-close.”

Cutler will serve as CEO of the combined company while ICON Chief Financial Officer Brendan Brennan will serve as financial chief. Ciaran Murray will serve as chairman of the company's board.

Current PRA Health Chairman and CEO Colin Shannon will join the board once the transaction closes, along with one additional board member from PRA. The deal, which has been approved by both boards, is expected to close in the third quarter.

Centerview Partners is acting as a lead financial adviser with Citi providing additional financial advisory services, and Cahill Gordon & Reindel serving as legal counsel to ICON.

PRA Health Sciences is based out of Raleigh, NC and reported fourth-quarter financials Wednesday that beat earnings and revenue estimates.