Icahn Sells Remaining Stake in Herbalife

Activist investor Carl Icahn sold the last of his stake in health-supplement maker Herbalife Nutrition (HLF) - Get Report, according to regulatory filings.

Shares of the Los Angeles company at last check were up Thursday nearly 4% to $49.38.

Icahn and his affiliated entities disclosed that he and Icahn Offshore, Icahn Capital, IPH, Icahn Enterprises Holdings, Icahn Enterprises GP "may be deemed to beneficially own, in the aggregate, zero shares of Herbalife Nutrition following sales that were transacted over the period of April 28 to May 6," the filing said.

Herbalife did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Icahn began buying Herbalife shares in early 2013, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The move came shortly after rival activist Bill Ackman of Pershing Square Capital Management disclosed a $1 billion short position in the company, accusing it of being a pyramid scheme and claiming that its shares would go to zero.

In July 2016, the Federal Trade Commission forced Herbalife to change its practices, and reach a $200 million settlement to compensate consumers, saying they were deceived into thinking they could earn "substantial money" selling Herbalife products.

Icahn eventually accumulated roughly a quarter of Herbalife shares and earned seats on the company's board. Ackman exited in 2018.

In January, Icahn sold over half of his stake in Herbalife back to the company, but he maintained that the company's "products and business opportunity are needed now more than ever."

Herbalife said it would buy back $600 million of the company's shares owned by Icahn and his affiliates at $48.05 each.

Last August, Icahn said that his Icahn Enterprises (IEP) - Get Report sold about 14.7 million shares of Herbalife.

A short time later federal prosecutors in New York charged the health-supplement maker with bribing Chinese officials. Herbalife agreed to pay penalties of more than $123 million to resolve the charges.