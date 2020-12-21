IBM to Acquire Finnish Cloud Startup Nordcloud

IBM agreed to buy the Helsinki cloud-computing startup Nordcloud to strengthen its cloud business.

Tech giant IBM (IBM) - Get Report on Monday said it agreed to acquire the Helsinki cloud-computing startup Nordcloud.

Terms weren't disclosed.

The deal, expected to close in the first quarter, is part of the company's effort to strengthen its cloud business. It's subject to conditions that a statement from the Armonk, N.Y., company didn't specify.

"IBM's acquisition of Nordcloud adds the kind of deep expertise that will drive our clients' digital transformations as well as support the further adoption of IBM's hybrid cloud platform," said John Granger, senior vice president for cloud application innovation and chief operating officer at IBM Global Business Services.

Nordcloud was founded in 2011 and has offices in 10 European countries.

In 2019 Nordcloud raised 20 million euros ($24.3 million) of funding from a number of Finnish investors. A valuation wasn’t disclosed.

The company said at the time it generated annual revenue of about 60 million euros and employed about 400 people, Bloomberg reported.

"[We] work with all of the public cloud providers for the good of our clients throughout Europe," said Fernando Herrera, founder and chairman of Nordcloud, in a statement. "I am very excited to embrace IBM's open innovation mindset and help grow its global footprint."

Last year, IBM closed its $34 billion acquisition of open-source enterprise software maker Red Hat as it moved to reimagine its cloud business.

In January, the company appointed the head of its cloud and cognitive software division, Arvind Krishna, as chief executive. Krishna officially took over the company on April 6.

Shares of IBM at last check were off 2.4% at $122.39.